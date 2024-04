Flames and smoke rise from the old Stock Exchange in Copenhagen, Denmark on Tuesday. Photo by Ida Marie Odgaard/EPA-EFE

April 16 (UPI) -- One of Denmark's oldest buildings, the 400-year-old historic stock exchange the Borsen, was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning, authorities said. The building in Copenhagen, which had been going through some renovations, saw its signature dragon-trail spire collapse on the roof as the blaze overcame the structure, which currently is home to the Danish Chamber of Commerce.

Officials have not determined the cause of the fire and it remains under investigation. Fire manager FrankTrier Mikkelsen said the fire did spread throughout the building by way of the elevator shaft, according to the Copenhagen Post.

No one was hurt and officials said many of the historic paintings inside the building were saved. Authorities did say that scaffolding placed around it during renovations made it more difficult to fight the fire.

"How touching it is to experience how the employees at Borsen, good people from the emergency services and passing Copenhageners collaborated to save art treasurers and iconic images from the burning building," Denmark Culture Minister Jakob Engel-Schmidt said on X.

The Borsen, which dates back to 1625, is near the Danish Parliament and walking distance from the Christianborg Palace. It was built during the Dutch Renaissance under orders from King Christian IV.

Officials asked residents north of the fire to keep their windows closed because of prevailing winds took large plumes of smoke in that direction.