April 16, 2024 / 3:09 AM

Two police officers killed in shootout near Syracuse

By Darryl Coote
1 of 2 | Syracuse Police Officer Michael Jensen was killed Sunday night in a shootout with a gunman outside at a house in Liverpool, N.Y. Photo courtesy of Syracuse Police Department/Facebook

April 16 (UPI) -- Two police officers are dead following a shootout that erupted at a New York State residence linked to a car that had earlier evaded a traffic stop, authorities said.

The deceased law enforcement members have been identified as Syracuse police officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sheriff Lt. Michael Hoosock.

They were killed Sunday night in a firefight outside a house in Liverpool, a lakeside suburb of Salina. The gunman, identified as Christopher Murphy, 33, was killed by return fire.

"We lost two heroes last night, two men who raised their hands and answered the call of duty to protect and serve their communities and that was exactly what they were doing when they were gun downed," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile said Monday in a press conference.

"All of us, in the police department and the community, are feeling sadness, loss and anger -- myself included."

The incident began shortly after 7 p.m. EDT Sunday when Jensen and a second unidentified Syracuse police officer spotted a Honda Civic that has been described as suspicious.

The officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the car fled the scene at more than 100 mph, Cecile said.

Though losing sight of the vehicle, the officers were able to retain its license plate, which connected the car to the Liverpool residence.

Sheriff Toby Shelley of Onondaga County said Syracuse police had requested assistance from his office, and Hoosock responded.

Police were inspecting the vehicle when they heard movement around the house and the sound of a gun "being manipulated," Cecile said, adding the officers then took cover around the property.

Hoosock went to the backyard of an adjacent property and attempted to take cover behind a maple tree but was shot by Murphy who was standing on the porch in the backyard of the initial home.

Shelley said Hoosock was "ambushed."

Murphy then moved to the front of the house, where he opened fire on police, striking Jensen, Cecile said.

Officers returning fire then killed Murphy, he added.

Both Jensen and Hoosock were transported to Upstate University Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, the Syracuse Police Department said in a statement.

Murphy was also transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"Two of our brothers gave the ultimate sacrifice holding the line between right and wrong," Shelley said, offering his condolences to the families of the slain police officers.

Cecile said Jensen had been on the force for about two years and was thought of as ambitious and hardworking.

Shelley said Hoosock had joined his office in 2007 and was promoted to lieutenant in June. He leaves behind a wife and three children, ages 3, 5 and 7.

