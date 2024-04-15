Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 11:33 AM

FBI agents board the Dali, begin criminal investigation into Key Bridge collapse

By Chris Benson
A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts an overflight assessment of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on March 29. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard
1 of 2 | A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk crew conducts an overflight assessment of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore on March 29. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation Monday to determine if criminal wrongdoing was part of the March collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

This new investigation will focus on whether the crew knew when leaving port that something had been wrong with the Dali, The Washington Post, ABC News and NBC News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Advertisement

Federal agents were seen Monday morning beginning to get on board the cargo ship after three boats were seen at around 6:30 a.m. EDT pulling up to the port side of the Dali. Roughly a half hour later that was followed by possibly a dozen more others who climbed on board the ship.

"The FBI is present aboard the cargo ship Dali conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity," the agency said Monday morning in a statement.

Related

Federal agents were collecting evidence and other evidence related to last month's crash.

The 984-foot, Singapore-flagged ship Dali hit the 47-year-old bridge at about 1:30 a.m. EDT on March 26 after the vessel experienced mechanical failures and crashed into a support pillar. The large part of the bridge then collapsed into the Patapsco River within seconds. Six people died as a result.

Advertisement

Maryland U.S. Attorney Erek Barron noted how his office typically would not confirm or comment on possible investigations.

"However, the public should know, whether it's gun violence, civil rights abuse, financial fraud, or any other threat to public safety or property, we will seek accountability for anyone who may be responsible," according to Barron, a former policy adviser and legal counsel to then-Sen. Joe Biden of Delaware.

This FBI probe is separate from a National Transportation Safety Board investigation which launched in earnest March 27 the day after the crash.

The FBI probe into the Dali's crash launched Monday came the same day Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott announced that a Philadelphia and New York law firm would be aiding the city in its own legal response to the bridge crash and the ensuing fallout.

"We are continuing to do everything in our power to support everyone impacted here and will continue to recognize the human impact this event has had," the mayor said in a release.

"Part of that work needs to be seeking recourse from those who may potentially be responsible, and with the ship's owner filing a petition to limit its liability mere days after the incident, we need to act equally as quickly to protect the City's interests," he added.

Advertisement

Scenes from Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore

A damaged container ship rests next to a bridge pillar in the Patapsco River after crashing into and destroying the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the entrance to Baltimore harbor on March 26, 2024. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Trump hush-money trial: Judge declines to recuse himself, bars 'Access Hollywood' tape
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump hush-money trial: Judge declines to recuse himself, bars 'Access Hollywood' tape
April 15 (UPI) -- Donald Trump, the first former president to go on criminal trial Monday in Manhattan, faces 34 felony charges from an alleged hush-money scheme.
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
U.S. News // 54 minutes ago
Retail, food sales jump 0.7% in March, more than doubling Wall Street predictions
April 15 (UPI) -- The Commerce Department said on Monday that March retail and food services sales jumped 0.7%, more than double what forecasters had predicted but it also raised concerns about inflation.
White House announces new $6.4B CHIPS deal with Samsung
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House announces new $6.4B CHIPS deal with Samsung
April 15 (UPI) -- The White House announced another tech deal on Monday, saying it will give Samsung $6.4 billion to help it build large semiconductor plants in Texas in a continued move to beef up America's manufacturing sector.
Treasury says $80B IRS funding boost improved response in 2024 tax season
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Treasury says $80B IRS funding boost improved response in 2024 tax season
April 15 (UPI) -- With the IRS' midnight Monday deadline for tax filing season 2024 counting down, the Treasury Department reported that $80 billion additional funding from the Inflation Reduction Act meant the IRS had smashed targets.
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces sentencing in fatal on-set shooting
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed faces sentencing in fatal on-set shooting
April 15 (UPI) -- Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is set to be sentenced on Monday in connection with the fatal 2021 on-set shooting of Halyna Hutchins.
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
April 15 (UPI) -- Authorities in Oklahoma investigating the disappearance of two mothers announced the discovery of two bodies in rural Texas County on Sunday night.
Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Body of O.J. Simpson to be cremated this week; brain will not be studied for CTE
April 15 (UPI) -- The body of O.J. Simpson, who died last week at the age of 76, is to be cremated, a lawyer representing the ex-football superstar's estate said, adding his brain will not be donated for research.
After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
After Iran's attack on Israel, Biden urges Congress to act on long-stalled nat'l security bill
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday urged congressional leaders to pass his long-stalled national security supplemental bill, as pressure mounts on House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it to the floor.
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
After Iranian airstrike, U.S. support for Israel remains 'ironclad,' Biden says
April 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden says U.S. support for Israel remains "ironclad" following an attempted drone strike by Iran. Israel has been facing international pressure to reduce the intensity of its attacks on Hamas.
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
April 14 (UPI) -- Scientists are finding new ways to explore low gravity environments, like the ones found on moons or asteroids.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Search underway for Holland America crew member who 'purposefully' went overboard
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
New spacecraft 'jumps around' on asteroids
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Gaza refugees traveling home 'turned back'
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement