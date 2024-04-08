Advertisement
U.S. News
April 8, 2024 / 1:44 AM

Officials: Containers are being removed from ship that struck Baltimore bridge

By Darryl Coote
Unified Command said Sunday that they have begun to remove containers from the vessel that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge late last month. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard/UPI
Unified Command said Sunday that they have begun to remove containers from the vessel that struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge late last month. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Officials in Maryland on Sunday said that they have begun to remove containers from a cargo ship that crashed late last month into the Francis Scott Key Bridge as they work to open the important shipping channel to maritime traffic.

The merchant vessel Dali crashed into the bridge on March 26, causing spans of the structure to not only collapse into the Patapsco River, but also on to the vessel.

Advertisement

Maritime traffic to and from the Port of Baltimore has essentially been suspended, and efforts are underway to remove debris in order to open the shipping route.

On Sunday, Key Bridge Response Unified Command announced in a statement that they have begun to remove containers from Dali to allow access to pieces of the bridge that lie across the vessel's bow.

Related

They seek to remove the debris in order to refloat the ship and move it out of the channel. Doing so will permit further debris removal work from the river and recovery operations for those killed in the incident.

Six construction works were killed when the bridge collapsed. So far, the bodies of three construction workers have been recovered.

Advertisement

Unified Command described the removal of the containers from the vessel as "a critical step" required to eventually fully re-open the Fort McHenry Channel.

"The Unified Command is concurrently progressing on its main lines of effort to remove enough debris to open the channel to larger commercial traffic, refloat the M/V Dali and continue recovery efforts for missing loved ones," Coast Guard Capt. David O'Connell, federal on-scene coordinator for Unified Command, said in the statement.

"Every day we are working to achieve these goals safely and efficiently."

On Thursday, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, said they expect limited maritime traffic to be able to move through the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month, with a full re-opening of the Fort McHenry Channel to occur by June.

Unified Command said a total of 32 ships have be able to transit through the area since the crash via the creation of temporary, alternate channels.

Advertisement

According to the USCE Baltimore, the steel and concrete from the bridge wreckage weighs about 50,000 tons, the equivalent of more than 3,800 fully loaded dump trucks.

Latest Headlines

Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Crash with semi-truck in Idaho leaves child dead, 2 adults hospitalized
April 7 (UPI) -- A child was killed and two adults were hospitalized early Sunday after their vehicle veered into incoming traffic and crashed into a semi-truck, authorities in Idaho said.
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Eclipse travelers in the South to face risk for severe thunderstorms
A heightened risk for robust storms across the South will pose potential hazards for eclipse viewers traveling to the region on Monday, forecasters warned.
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
April 7 (UPI) -- California authorities said Sunday they are seeking the driver of a car that flipped over on an East Bay freeway, killing a 9-year-old girl and seriously injuring four other passengers.
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
April 7 (UPI) -- A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to make an emergency landing after an engine cowling blew off during take-off in Denver, the Federal Aviation Administration said Sunday.
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Sheriff: Fla. pre-med student confesses to stabbing mother to death
April 7 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old University of Florida student has been charged with first-degree murder after allegedly confessing to stabbing his mother to death at her Florida home over the weekend, authorities say.
Kentucky man pleads guilty to faking death to avoid child support
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Kentucky man pleads guilty to faking death to avoid child support
April 7 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man has pleaded guilty in a federal court to faking his own death in order to avoid paying about $116,000 in child support to his ex-wife.
Suspect arrested, charged with arson for fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' office
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Suspect arrested, charged with arson for fire at Sen. Bernie Sanders' office
April 6 (UPI) -- A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a fire intentionally set outside the Burlington, Vt., office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Justice Department announced Sunday.
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NOAA: Global greenhouse gases continued steady climb in 2023
April 6 (UPI) -- Despite efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, 2023 saw another steady increase in the amount recorded in the Earth's atmosphere, according to a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Security guard killed, 7 hurt in shootout at Miami-area nightclub
April 6 (UPI) -- A gunman and security guard are dead and seven others were injured Saturday in a shootout involving police at a nightclub in the Miami area, police said.
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Shelter-in-place order issued after Colo. steel mill fire produces thick smoke
April 6 (UPI) -- No hazardous substances were involved in a fire at a steel mill in Pueblo, Colo., that produced thick clouds of smoke and caused officials to issue a shelter in place order, the Environmental Protection Agency says.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Iran's top commander warns Israel it committed 'suicide' with Damascus attack
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel withdraws troops from southern Gaza after fighting in Khan Younis
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Israel defends using AI database Lavender of alleged Hamas targets
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing after engine cover detaches
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Driver flees Calif. rollover accident that killed 9-year-old girl, injured 4 others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement