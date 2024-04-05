Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 5, 2024 / 5:03 AM

Port of Baltimore to open for limited maritime traffic in 4 weeks, USACE says

By Darryl Coote
Military engineers said Thursday that a limited-access channel could be open in the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard/UPI
Military engineers said Thursday that a limited-access channel could be open in the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month. Photo by PO1 Brandon Giles/U. S. Coast Guard/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Military engineers working to clear debris of a bridge that collapsed into the Patapsco River last week said they expect limited maritime traffic to be able to move through the Port of Baltimore by the end of the month and that it could be full operational by June.

Vessel traffic to and from the Port of Baltimore has been suspended since March 26, when a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the structure to collapse into the river.

Advertisement

Since then, engineers have been working to get the important shipping route back in order.

In a statement Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District, said following detailed studies and engineering assessments of the situation that it should be able to open a limited-access channel by the end of April and that the port could be back to full capacity by the end of May.

Related

"Thanks to the exhaustive work of the unified command during the last two weeks ... we've developed a better understanding of the immense and complex work that lies ahead," said Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE commanding general.

Advertisement

"A fully opened federal channel remains our primary goal, and we will carry out this work with care and precision, with safety as our chief priority."

Until the port is back to full capacity, the USCE said the limited-access channel it expects to open by the end of this month will be 280 feet wide, 35 feet deep.

The channel will accommodate one-way traffic in and out of the Port of Baltimore, permitting barge container service and some roll on/roll off vessels that transport vehicles and farm equipment to access the port, it said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Thursday night called the tentative timeline "ambitious" and dependent on several factors, but that the act of setting a goal was "critically important for families waiting to bring loved ones home and the thousands of Baltimoreans and Marylanders who rely on the port."

"This timeline makes our mission to support the workers and business impacted in the interim all that much more important, to ensure they get what's needed between now and the channel's opening," he said in a statement.

The Port of Baltimore also issued a statement in response to the development, stating they thank all those working "around the clock" to get it up and running again while reminding the public to keep the six construction workers who died in the collapse in their thoughts.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Ex-Trump Justice Dept. lawyer faces disbarment over 2020 election scheme
April 5 (UPI) -- Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark violated ethic rules when he supported former President Donald Trump's effort to subvert the 2020 election and could be disbarred.
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. issues fresh round of Iran-targeted sanctions
April 4 (UPI) -- The United States issued Iran-targeted sanctions on Thursday, as the Biden administration seeks to threaten Tehran's ability to fund its Middle Eastern proxies and support Russia's war in Ukraine.
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Female right whale dead from blunt trauma, NOAA says
April 4 (UPI) -- Marine fisheries experts say necropsy results reveal the recent death of a right whale in the Atlantic Ocean off the Virginia coast is consistent with "blunt force from trauma from a vessel strike prior to death."
Cocaine trafficker sentenced to 13 years in prison
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Cocaine trafficker sentenced to 13 years in prison
April 4 (UPI) -- The Justice Department sentenced a Dominican Republic national to 13 years and one month in prison for his role in an international conspiracy to traffic more than 2,000 pounds of cocaine into the United States.
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Opendoor to pay $62 million for misleading home sellers
April 4 (UPI) -- Some 55,000 home sellers who used Opendoor Technologies to sell their house stand to receive a rebate of more than $1,000, the Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday.
Biden marks King assassination anniversary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden marks King assassination anniversary
April 4 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden marked the 56th anniversary of the assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Thursday.
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
April 4 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard is searching between Cuba and the Bahamas after an allegedly drunken 20-year-old jumped from one of the upper decks of a cruise ship, officials said.
Judge orders DHS to house migrant children while they await processing
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge orders DHS to house migrant children while they await processing
April 4 (UPI) -- A federal judge has ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to remove migrant children from open-air detention facilities in southern California and house them in safe conditions while they await processing.
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
'Tragic day' as New Hampshire house explosion kills woman, injures child
April 4 (UPI) -- A woman is dead and a child injured following a house explosion in New Hampshire Thursday, officials said. 
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured after piece of crane falls on bridge in Florida
April 4 (UPI) -- A construction worker is dead and two people were hospitalized after a piece of a crane fell onto the Southeast Third Avenue bridge over the New River in downtown Fort Lauderdale Thursday, according to firefighters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
In civil fraud case, Trump submits corrected bond after rejection by N.Y. courts
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Coast Guard searching for man who jumped off cruise ship in Bahamas
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Prosecutors recommend 10-15 year sentences for Jennifer, James Crumbley
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
Judge rejects Trump's bid to dismiss Georgia election case on free speech grounds
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
Israel braces for Iranian retaliation for airstrike on embassy in Syria
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement