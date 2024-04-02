House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump

1 of 4 | House Republicans are seeking to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia (pictured) to "Donald J. Trump International Airport." The bill, introduced Tuesday by House Republicans to honor the former president, was blasted by Democrats who called it "unserious and delusional." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- House Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump, despite strong objections from Democrats. "In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," said Rep Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., who introduced the bill to rename the airport to "Donald J. Trump International Airport." Advertisement

"As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing, 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they land on American soil," Reschenthaler added.

Virginia Reps. Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, both Democrats, blasted the bill.

"Donald Trump is facing 91 federal charges," Connolly said Tuesday in a statement. "If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison."

"This is just another in a long list of instances where extreme Republicans have shown how unserious and delusional they are," Wexton wrote in a post on X. "Let's get to work on the real issues the American people sent us here for -- not renaming an airport after someone who sought to undermine our democracy."

Reschenthaler argued renaming the airport after Trump was appropriate, given the "unprecedented wins for our nation" during his administration, including what he said were the "best economy in history" and "energy independence."

Reschenthaler added, "Trump secured our southern border and protected our national security" and led America "by peace through strength."

Six other lawmakers joined Reschenthaler in supporting the airport name change, including Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Troy Nehls, R-Texas; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

"I find it laughable the feigned outrage by some on the left concerning the renaming of the Dulles airport after Donald Trump when these same individuals celebrated the renaming of the airport in Little Rock after the corrupt and 'Predator in Chief,' former President Clinton," Gosar told The Hill.

Dulles International Airport, which was built in 1962 and is located more than 25 miles outside of Washington, D.C., was named after former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles. It is one of three major airports in the D.C., area that include Reagan Washington National Airport, also in Virginia, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland.

The bill to rename Dulles now sits before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration. If the measure passes in the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority, it would face tough passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate before being signed by President Joe Biden.