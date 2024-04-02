Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 2, 2024 / 7:53 PM

House Republicans introduce bill to rename Dulles Airport after Donald Trump

By Sheri Walsh
House Republicans are seeking to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia (pictured) to "Donald J. Trump International Airport." The bill, introduced Tuesday by House Republicans to honor the former president, was blasted by Democrats who called it "unserious and delusional." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
1 of 4 | House Republicans are seeking to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia (pictured) to "Donald J. Trump International Airport." The bill, introduced Tuesday by House Republicans to honor the former president, was blasted by Democrats who called it "unserious and delusional." File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- House Republicans introduced legislation Tuesday to rename Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia after former President Donald Trump, despite strong objections from Democrats.

"In my lifetime, our nation has never been greater than under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump," said Rep Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa., who introduced the bill to rename the airport to "Donald J. Trump International Airport."

Advertisement

"As millions of domestic and international travelers fly through the airport, there is no better symbol of freedom, prosperity and strength than hearing, 'Welcome to Trump International Airport' as they land on American soil," Reschenthaler added.

Virginia Reps. Gerry Connolly and Jennifer Wexton, both Democrats, blasted the bill.

Related

"Donald Trump is facing 91 federal charges," Connolly said Tuesday in a statement. "If Republicans want to name something after him, I'd suggest they find a federal prison."

"This is just another in a long list of instances where extreme Republicans have shown how unserious and delusional they are," Wexton wrote in a post on X. "Let's get to work on the real issues the American people sent us here for -- not renaming an airport after someone who sought to undermine our democracy."

Advertisement

Reschenthaler argued renaming the airport after Trump was appropriate, given the "unprecedented wins for our nation" during his administration, including what he said were the "best economy in history" and "energy independence."

Reschenthaler added, "Trump secured our southern border and protected our national security" and led America "by peace through strength."

Six other lawmakers joined Reschenthaler in supporting the airport name change, including Reps. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.; Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.; Troy Nehls, R-Texas; Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

"I find it laughable the feigned outrage by some on the left concerning the renaming of the Dulles airport after Donald Trump when these same individuals celebrated the renaming of the airport in Little Rock after the corrupt and 'Predator in Chief,' former President Clinton," Gosar told The Hill.

Dulles International Airport, which was built in 1962 and is located more than 25 miles outside of Washington, D.C., was named after former Secretary of State John Foster Dulles. It is one of three major airports in the D.C., area that include Reagan Washington National Airport, also in Virginia, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Maryland.

The bill to rename Dulles now sits before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for consideration. If the measure passes in the House, where Republicans hold a slim majority, it would face tough passage in the Democratic-controlled Senate before being signed by President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Florida man who threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts to spend over year in jail
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida man who threatened to kill Chief Justice John Roberts to spend over year in jail
April 2 (UPI) -- A Florida man who threatened to kill a U.S. Supreme Court judge was sentenced on Tuesday to more than a year in jail.
Detroit's longtime marijuana, counterculture activist John Sinclair dies at 82
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Detroit's longtime marijuana, counterculture activist John Sinclair dies at 82
April 2 (UPI) -- John Sinclair, a poet, champion of legal marijuana and counterculture activist of 1960s and '70s Detroit, has died at the age of 82.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection to increase travel program fees
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection to increase travel program fees
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday it will increase the fees for some of the most well-known Trusted Travel Programs.
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announces he has cancer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva announces he has cancer
April 2 (UPI) -- Rep. Raul M. Grijalva, D-Ariz., announced Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with cancer.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes transgender athlete ban for state's schools
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoes transgender athlete ban for state's schools
April 2 (UPI) -- Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill which would have banned transgender young people from participating in student sport activities that align with their chosen gender identity.
Bitcoin prices fall more than 7% as cryptocurrency market expected to remain volatile
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bitcoin prices fall more than 7% as cryptocurrency market expected to remain volatile
April 2 (UPI) -- The price of Bitcoin on Tuesday fell more than 7% for the second day, going below the cryptocurrency's $65,000 price point.
Biden, China's Xi discuss trade, counternarcotics, technology exports to Russia
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden, China's Xi discuss trade, counternarcotics, technology exports to Russia
April 2 (UPI) -- In a phone call Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden discussed AI, counternarcotics and Russian access to technology with Chinese Premier Xi Jinping, the White House said.
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
After this month's eclipse, people will have to wait until the twin eclipses of 2044 and 2045 for the next opportunity to see the moon completely block out the sun in the sky over the contiguous United States.
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Transportation Dept. sets new rule on freight train crew size
April 2 (UPI) -- The Transportation Department announced a new rule on Tuesday dictating the crew size on freight trains in light of the February 2023 derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs law recriminalizing drug possession
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek signs law recriminalizing drug possession
April 2 (UPI) -- Amid soaring deaths attributed to fentanyl, Oregon has reintroduced criminal penalties for drug possession.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
Driver arrested after crashing SUV into barrier outside FBI's Atlanta office
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
If you miss this year's complete eclipse, next one to appear in U.S. in 2044
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement