FAA announces almost $1 billion in grants for 114 airports across the U.S.

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The FAA announced Thursday it would be sending $970 million to 114 airports across the country for infrastructure updates including new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and increasing gate capacity. The money is part of the Airport Terminal Program, which provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants, under President Joe Biden's 2021's Bipartisan Investing in America Act. Advertisement

The administration announced similar rounds of funding in 2022 and 2023.

In a release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new investments would increase "terminal sustainability" and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities at airports across 44 states.

"Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure," Buttigieg said in a statement. "These investments we're announcing today, made possible by President Biden's historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all."

Some of the largest grants include $35 million to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which will go towards construction of a 14-gate, 400,000 sq. ft. terminal building including connections to the Aerotrain and Metrorail, and $40 million to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which will fund large-scale Terminal 3 improvements.

Both the Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport in California are set to receive $31 million from the program grants. In L.A., the award will fund two areas of auxiliary curbs and new, underground Low Impact Development (LID) storm water containment systems.

The announcement includes nine grants from the FAA's Contract Tower Competitive Grant program to address the needs of aging air traffic control towers. That includes $10 million to Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, $5.4 million to Martin State Airport in Middle River and $4.5 million to Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas.