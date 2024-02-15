Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2024 / 11:48 AM

FAA announces almost $1 billion in grants for 114 airports across the U.S.

By Dana Forsythe
The FAA announced Thursday it would be sending $970 million to 114 airports across the country for infrastructure updates. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI
The FAA announced Thursday it would be sending $970 million to 114 airports across the country for infrastructure updates. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The FAA announced Thursday it would be sending $970 million to 114 airports across the country for infrastructure updates including new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints and increasing gate capacity.

The money is part of the Airport Terminal Program, which provides $1 billion annually for five years for airport terminal grants, under President Joe Biden's 2021's Bipartisan Investing in America Act.

Advertisement

The administration announced similar rounds of funding in 2022 and 2023.

In a release, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the new investments would increase "terminal sustainability" and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities at airports across 44 states.

Related

"Under this administration, we are doing more to improve the travel experience than ever before, from expanding consumer protections to modernizing the physical infrastructure," Buttigieg said in a statement. "These investments we're announcing today, made possible by President Biden's historic infrastructure package, will make it easier for passengers to get to and through airports, create jobs, and increase safety for all."

Some of the largest grants include $35 million to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, which will go towards construction of a 14-gate, 400,000 sq. ft. terminal building including connections to the Aerotrain and Metrorail, and $40 million to Chicago O'Hare International Airport, which will fund large-scale Terminal 3 improvements.

Advertisement

Both the Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport in California are set to receive $31 million from the program grants. In L.A., the award will fund two areas of auxiliary curbs and new, underground Low Impact Development (LID) storm water containment systems.

The announcement includes nine grants from the FAA's Contract Tower Competitive Grant program to address the needs of aging air traffic control towers. That includes $10 million to Duluth International Airport in Minnesota, $5.4 million to Martin State Airport in Middle River and $4.5 million to Valley International Airport in Harlingen, Texas.

Latest Headlines

Hearing seeks to oust D.A. from Donald Trump election case in Ga.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Hearing seeks to oust D.A. from Donald Trump election case in Ga.
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A hearing is being held Thursday in Atlanta in an effort to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from prosecuting the election subversion cases against Donald Trump and other defendants.
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
D.C. shooting suspect surrenders after 12-hour standoff
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- D.C. Metropolitan Police took a 46-year-old man into custody after the suspect was accused of shooting three officers trying to serve a warrant on him and then barricading himself for more than 12 hours on Wednesday.
January retail sales were down 0.8% from December, more than expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
January retail sales were down 0.8% from December, more than expected
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- January retail sales measured by a Census Bureau estimate Thursday were down 0.8% to $700.3 billion from the previous month.
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New York judge sets Trump's first criminal trial in hush money case for March 25
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's New York criminal trial is set for March 25 after a judge denied a motion to dismiss the charges Thursday and refused to delay the trial.
Kansas City DJ identified as woman killed in parade shooting; 11 children hurt
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Kansas City DJ identified as woman killed in parade shooting; 11 children hurt
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Officials in Kansas City identified the woman killed in the Super Bowl parade shooting as local DJ Lisa Lopez-Galvan, adding that 11 of those injured were children.
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Travis Kelce, heartbroken Chiefs offer help, prayer to parade shooting victims
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Travis Kelce says he was "heartbroken" by the tragic shooting that occurred near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Chiefs players also offered help to the victims, which include at least 11 children.
Texas, Biden administration face off in court over new border law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas, Biden administration face off in court over new border law
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the Biden administration and Texas will face off Thursday in federal court over a new state law that would allow police to arrest people suspected of crossing the Texas-Mexico border illegally.
Elon Musk moves SpaceX's incorporation from Delaware to Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk moves SpaceX's incorporation from Delaware to Texas
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Elon Musk moved the incorporation of SpaceX to Texas from Delaware as he moved to sever his business relationship with the state.
NYC sues major social media platforms over youth mental health crisis
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NYC sues major social media platforms over youth mental health crisis
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A month after declaring social media a public health hazard, New York City is suing several major platforms on allegations that their dangerous and addictive features are fueling the nation's youth mental health crisis.
U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. blacklists network accused of procuring U.S. tech for Iran
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three people and four companies that the United States accuses of procuring American goods and technology for Iran and the Middle Eastern country's U.S.-designated central bank.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
White House, congressional leaders set to discuss 'serious national security threat'
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
House GOP chair Mark Green announces retirement after Mayorkas impeachment
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Shooting kills 1, injures more than 20 near Kansas City Super Bowl parade
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
Japan slides into recession, cedes spot as third largest economy to Germany
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
President defers deportation of Palestinians amid war in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement