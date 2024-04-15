Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
April 15, 2024 / 11:51 PM

Ex-Marine gets nine years for firebombing Planned Parenthood

By Darryl Coote
Chance Brannon, 24, was sentenced to nine years on Monday for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood facility in March 2022. Pool File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI
Chance Brannon, 24, was sentenced to nine years on Monday for firebombing a Southern California Planned Parenthood facility in March 2022. Pool File Photo by Carolyn Kaster/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine and neo-Nazi who pleaded guilty to firebombing a California Planned Parenthood clinic was sentenced to nine years' imprisonment on Monday, prosecutors said.

Chance Brannon, 24, was an active-duty Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California in March 2022 when he and two others -- Tibet Ergul, 22, of Irvine, and Xavier Batten, 21, of Brooksville, Fla. -- conspired to destroy the reproductive healthcare facility.

Advertisement

In a late November plea agreement, Brannon admitted that from at least February 2022, they had schemed to destroy a commercial facility. Prosecutors said the Jewish nonprofit Anti-Defamation League's San Diego office was among targets they considered before choosing the Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood with hopes their attack would inspire further violence.

The Planned Parenthood was attacked during the early hours of March 13, 2022, and Brannon admitted that he and Ergul had thrown the lit Molotov cocktail at its entrance, igniting a fire.

Advertisement

U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney handed down the nine-year sentence for the firebombing on Monday, while ordering Brannon to also pay $1,000 in restitution.

Brannon was arrested in June while plotting other attacks prosecutors said were to further his extreme ideology.

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors argued that Brannon was a neo-Nazi conspiracy theorist who sought to start a race war with his crimes.

He greeted friends with "88," a White supremacist code for "Heil Hitler," whom he called "a great man who loved his people and tried to save us all from the jews," according to the court document.

Anti-Semitic writings, drawings and literature were also found in his bedroom.

"Mr. Brannon's deep-rooted hatred and extremist views inspired him to target individuals or groups who did not conform to his neo-Nazi worldview and, in one case, led him to carry out a violent attack which could have killed innocent people," Mehtab Syed, the Acting Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office said in a statement.

In June, following the Supreme Court's overturning of the landmark 1973 ruling of Roe vs. Wade, Brannon and Batten planned to destroy a second Planned Parenthood clinic, but called off the attack due to an increased presence of law enforcement.

Advertisement

Until their arrests, Brannon and Ergul had discussed attacking an Orange County electrical substation with the notion that disrupting the power grid could aid in starting a race war.

Prosecutors said plans for that attack were stored in a USB drive disguised as a military-style necklace bearing the motto of the Marines around his neck.

Brannon was planning with an unidentified friend to rob Jewish residents of the Hollywood Hills, they said.

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors also accused Brannon of placing calls in 2022 with two unidentified foreign adversaries, offering himself to be their "mole" and provide them with U.S. intelligence.

"This defendant's deep-seated hatred led him to commit a firebombing and plan many other acts of violence, including starting a race war," U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said Monday in a statement.

"This prosecution sends a message that we will act decisively to protect all members of our community from acts of violence, and that we will remain united against hate."

Both Batten and Ergul also pleaded guilty and are scheduled to be sentenced on May 13 and 30, respectively.

In his November plea agreement, Brannon admits to conspiring with Tibet Ergul, 22, of Irvine, and Xavier Batten, 21, of Brooksville, Fla., in February and March of 2022 to raze the center with a Molotov cocktail.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gaza war protesters block bridges, airport expressways in U.S. cities
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Gaza war protesters block bridges, airport expressways in U.S. cities
April 15 (UPI) -- Gaza war protesters shut down San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge on Monday, stopped traffic on New York's Brooklyn Bridge and shut-down entrances to U.S. airports, including Seattle and Chicago's O-Hare.
Speaker Mike Johnson says House to vote on separate Israel, Ukraine aid packages
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Speaker Mike Johnson says House to vote on separate Israel, Ukraine aid packages
April 15 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson announced late Monday that the House will vote this week on two separate aid packages for Israel and Ukraine, in response to "precipitating events around the globe."
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jail recording as boy's body discovered played during Chad Daybell murder trial
April 15 (UPI) -- A jail phone call was played, during the third day of testimony in Chad Daybell's triple murder trial in Boise, Idaho, shortly before the remains of his wife's 7-year-old son were found buried on his property.
Fourth victim recovered in Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Fourth victim recovered in Baltimore's Key Bridge collapse
April 15 (UPI) -- The body of a fourth victim was recovered Monday from the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore, according to Maryland State Police who said the victim was found inside of a construction vehicle.
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida company cited over worker's heat death amid state's ban on heat illness prevention
April 15 (UPI) -- The Department of Labor on Monday said it cited a Florida company for its lack of preparedness to prevent heat-related illness after a heatstroke killed a 26-year-old worker from Mexico in September 2023.
Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for teens
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce ban on gender-affirming care for teens
April 15 (UPI) -- Idaho will be allowed to widely enforce a law banning gender-affirming healthcare for transgender teens even as a legal challenge against it continues, a divided Supreme Court ruled Monday.
Bidens release 2023 tax returns, showing income of nearly $620K
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bidens release 2023 tax returns, showing income of nearly $620K
April 15 (UPI) -- As Americans rushed to get their taxes filed Monday, the White House released the 2023 tax returns of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden, who made a combined income of nearly $620,000 last year.
Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump Media stock drops 18% after filing to sell more shares
April 15 (UPI) -- Share prices for Trump Media took plunged more than 18% on Monday as its largest shareholder, former President Donald Trump, appeared in court at the start of a historic criminal trial in New York.
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden meets with Iraqi PM Al-Sudani amid growing tensions in Middle East
April 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani at the White House on Monday to discuss the future of 2,500 U.S. troops stationed there amid renewed ISIS threats and tensions in the Middle East.
Federal judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bid for new defamation trial
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge dismisses Rudy Giuliani's bid for new defamation trial
April 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday tossed out a motion by former Trump campaign official Rudy Giuliani seeking to have a $148 million defamation judgment against him dismissed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Bodies found in rural Okla. county by investigators searching for 2 missing mothers
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Justice Clarence Thomas misses hearings, no explanation given
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Hush-money trial: Judge to rule next week on Trump's alleged gag order violation
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
Bishop, three others injured in stabbing at Sydney church service, suspect arrested
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
'Rust' armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed gets maximum 18-month sentence in movie set death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement