World News
April 2, 2024 / 10:18 AM

Japan says it will restart support to UNRWA

By Clyde Hughes
Israeli right-wing protesters look at a banner hung on the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, headquarters in Jerusalem on March 20. Japan said it will start funding the agency again on Tuesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
Israeli right-wing protesters look at a banner hung on the entrance to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees, headquarters in Jerusalem on March 20. Japan said it will start funding the agency again on Tuesday. Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- Japan said Tuesday that it will continue funding a United Nations organization that helps Palestinian refugees after doubts have been cast on allegations that some of its employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Japan and other countries had stopped their support to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East, also known as UNRWA, when Israel alleged employees assisted Hamas in its attack that killed more than 1,000 Israelis.

Uncertainty over the allegations and the need of humanitarian aid in Gaza has led Japan to reverse course.

"I would like to convey my strong sense of urgency over the increasingly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza," Japan's Foreign Affairs Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a Tokyo news conference Tuesday.

"According to reports from international organizations, famine is imminent, with about half of Gaza's population, or about 1.1 million people, expected to enter the most severe phase. There is a crushing shortage of the bare essentials for human survival."

Japan is set to give UNRWA some $35 million in aid this fiscal year. Australia, Canada, Finland and Sweden have already restarted. The European Union said in March it would continue its aid to UNRWA as well.

The Israeli government in January claimed that 12 UNRWA employees were involved in the surprise Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel. That led the United States and numerous other countries to suspend aid to the agency. The UNRWA fired the suspended workers and started its investigation.

Since then, the United Nations said it has not received any information and evidence about the allegations and follow-up news reports could not substantiate any of the allegations.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
World News // 6 minutes ago
Ukraine drone strikes hit Russian refinery, drone plant
April 2 (UPI) -- A dozen people were injured Tuesday in dawn Ukrainian drone strikes on oil-refining and other military-industrial targets deep inside southern Russia.
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
World News // 2 hours ago
12-year-old student killed, two injured in Finland school shooting
April 2 (UPI) -- A student was killed and two others were injured Tuesday in a "shocking" primary school shooting in a suburb of the Finnish capital, Helsinki.
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
World News // 4 hours ago
World Central Kitchen halts Gaza work after airstrike on aid convoy kills 7
April 2 (UPI) -- U.S. non-profit World Central Kitchen said Tuesday it was suspending food aid operations in Gaza after the killing of seven of its workers in an "unforgivable" Israel Defense Forces airstrike.
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
World News // 10 hours ago
North Korea fires intermediate-range ballistic missile into East Sea
SEOUL, April 2 (UPI) -- North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile into the East Sea Tuesday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a slew of weapons tests by the isolated regime this year.
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
World News // 11 hours ago
Foreign aid workers killed in Gaza, as World Central Kitchen decries 'tragedy'
April 1 (UPI) -- Four foreign aid workers with the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen have been killed in an Israeli strike in central Gaza, the food aid charity reported Monday. The Israeli Defense Forces said it is investigating.
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
World News // 19 hours ago
Top Iranian commander killed in reported Israeli airstrike in Syria
April 1 (UPI) -- A senior Iranian military commander was killed Monday during an airstrike next to the country's embassy in Syria, according to Iranian media.
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
World News // 17 hours ago
Israel's Knesset approves law allowing government to shutter foreign broadcasters
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a new law allowing the government to temporarily shut down the operations of foreign broadcasters deemed to be a security threat, which backers say is aimed at the Al Jazeera network.
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
World News // 23 hours ago
IDF pulls out of al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, leaves devastation
April 1 (UPI) -- Israel Defense Forces said it pulled out of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after a two-week operation that killed 200 "terrorists," but left most of the medical complex destroyed.
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
World News // 1 day ago
Turkey's opposition party scores key local election wins
April 1 (UPI) -- Led by Ekrem Imamoglu's re-election as mayor of Istanbul, Turkey's leading opposition party scored impressive victories in local elections, appearing to send a message to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
World News // 1 day ago
Three men stabbed in terror attack on Israeli shopping mall
April 1 (UPI) -- A knife rampage at a shopping mall in central Israel left two men and a teenager seriously injured before police shot and killed the assailant.
