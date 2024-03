Britain and the United States on Wednesday sanctioned financial supporters of the Hamas media network Gaza Now. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The financial supporters of the media network Gaza Now, were hit by sanctions by the U.S. Treasury and the British Treasury for promoting terrorism on Wednesday. Aozma Sultana and Mustafa Ayash and their companies, along with Gaza Now, face a full asset freeze in Britain. British officials say that the news agency promotes Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Advertisement

"The U.K. and its partners are committed to cutting off funding sources to Hamas, PIJ and any others supporting terrorist activity that prevents sustainable peace in the Middle East," British Treasury Minister Baroness Vere said in a statement.

"We will also never hesitate to take action against those who exploit the integrity of Britain's financial system, and its broader economy and threaten our national security."

He said the latest sanctions are built on three sanction packages on Hamas and its partners with the United States and Britain's International Counter-Terrorism regime.

The U.S. Treasury accused Gaza Now of engaging in fundraising efforts for Hamas along with Al-Qureshi Executives and Aakhirah Limited.

"Treasury remains committed to degrading Hamas' ability to finance its terrorist activities, including through online fundraising campaigns that seek to funnel money directly to the group," said Brian E. Nelson, undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, in a statement.

"The United States, in close coordination with our British partner, will continue to leverage our tools to disrupt Hamas' ability to facilitate further attacks."