Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 27, 2024 / 5:57 AM

U.S., South Korea launch task force to thwart North Korean oil smuggling

By Thomas Maresca
The United States and South Korea launched a task force this week to counter illicit oil shipments to North Korea, which have allegedly picked up in the wake of deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in September and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI
The United States and South Korea launched a task force this week to counter illicit oil shipments to North Korea, which have allegedly picked up in the wake of deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited Russia in September and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI | License Photo

SEOUL, March 27 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea launched a task force to counter North Korea's illicit oil smuggling operations, both governments said Wednesday, as Russia appears to be helping the isolated regime circumvent U.N. sanctions.

The new Enhanced Disruption Task Force held its inaugural meeting on Tuesday in Washington, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The two sides discussed how DPRK imports of refined petroleum in excess of the U.N.-mandated cap violate U.N. Security Council resolutions and support the DPRK's unlawful WMD and ballistic missile programs," the statement said.

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

Related

Of particular concern is the growing relationship between Russia and North Korea, which officials say has led to an exchange of weapons for oil.

The allies "underscored the need for close collaboration to disrupt the DPRK's ability to illicitly procure excess petroleum, including petroleum from Russia, as this activity directly contributes to the DPRK's military readiness and the development of its weapons programs," the State Department said.

Advertisement

The task force meeting included more than 30 officials from ministries and agencies covering diplomacy, intelligence, sanctions and maritime interdiction, South Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement.

"Oil is an essential resource for North Korea's nuclear and missile development and military posture," the ministry said.

A U.N. Security Council resolution passed in 2017 limits the amount of refined petroleum that North Korea can import to 500,000 barrels per year.

However, Pyongyang has long used illicit means to skirt the restrictions. The Security Council's Panel of Experts estimated in its annual report released last week that North Korea imported more than 1.5 million barrels of refined oil from January to September last year.

North Korea, meanwhile, has shipped around 7,000 containers of munitions to Russia since July for use in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said last week.

Shin estimated that Russia has sent more than 9,000 containers back to North Korea in return, carrying food, as well as raw materials used for producing munitions. He also suggested that Russia was providing North Korea with fuel, noting a significant uptick in military exercises since the start of the year.

An analysis of satellite imagery released Tuesday by British think tank Royal United Services Institute and the Financial Times shows further evidence of a fuel exchange, with at least five North Korean tankers traveling to collect oil products from Vostochny Port in Russia's Far East in March.

Advertisement

The tankers could have moved up to 125,000 barrels of refined petroleum products -- a quarter of the U.N.'s annual oil cap -- in less than three weeks, the RUSI analysis said.

The U.N.'s Panel of Experts, which monitors North Korean sanctions, is also facing an uncertain future due to resistance from Security Council members Russia and China. A vote to extend its mandate was scheduled to be held last Friday but had to be postponed due to "long, difficult, and contentious" negotiations instigated by Moscow and Beijing, who are pushing for sunset clauses in the sanctions regime, according to the independent think tank Security Council Report.

Latest Headlines

Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
World News // 3 hours ago
Suicide attack kills six, including five Chinese engineers, in Pakistan
March 27 (UPI) -- Five Chinese engineers and their Pakistani driver are dead after a suicide bomber crashed his vehicle into their bus, authorities and officials said.
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
World News // 6 hours ago
PRCS: Southern Gaza hospital shutters following Israeli siege
March 26 (UPI) -- The Palestine Red Crescent Society said southern Gaza's Al-Amal Hospital has been shuttered following weeks of being under siege by Israeli forces.
Russian court extends WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian court extends WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention
March 26 (UPI) -- A Russian court extended Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich's pre-trial detention extended to at least June 30, marking a year he has been in the custody of the Federal Security Service.
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
World News // 15 hours ago
As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services
March 26 (UPI) -- King Charles III will attend Easter church services at Windsor Castle's Saint George's Chapel, as Britain's monarch returns to limited public duties while undergoing treatment for cancer.
New Zealand says China was behind 2021 cyberattack on parliament
World News // 18 hours ago
New Zealand says China was behind 2021 cyberattack on parliament
March 26 (UPI) -- China was behind a 2021 cyberattack on New Zealand's Parliamentary Council Bureau, according to the Government Communications Security Bureau.
British court gives U.S. 3 weeks to show Julian Assange would get fair trial
World News // 21 hours ago
British court gives U.S. 3 weeks to show Julian Assange would get fair trial
March 26 (UPI) -- Britain's High Court ruled Tuesday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can mount a fresh appeal against extradition on spying charges unless it receives U.S. assurances his First Amendment rights will be protected.
IDF strikes dozens of 'terror' targets in Khan Younis, raids Al-Amal hospital
World News // 22 hours ago
IDF strikes dozens of 'terror' targets in Khan Younis, raids Al-Amal hospital
March 26 (UPI) -- Fighting intensified in Gaza following the adoption of a cease-fire resolution by the U.N. Security Council, with the Israeli military hitting scores of targets in the southern city of Khan Younis.
Britain airdrops food into famine-threatened Gaza as new routes sought to deliver aid
World News // 1 day ago
Britain airdrops food into famine-threatened Gaza as new routes sought to deliver aid
March 26 (UPI) -- Britain's military has airdropped more than 10 metric tones of food into northern Gaza, officials said Tuesday, as nations seek alternative routes to deliver humanitarian goods to the Palestinian enclave.
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
World News // 1 day ago
Ecuador's youngest mayor found shot to death, alongside staffer
March 25 (UPI) -- Ecuador's youngest mayor Brigitte García, 27, was found shot to death, along with her adviser, police said. The killings come amid a government crackdown on rising gang violence in the South American country.
Britain blames China for cyberattacks on election commission, politicians
World News // 1 day ago
Britain blames China for cyberattacks on election commission, politicians
March 25 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will tell MPs on Monday that entities linked to the Chinese government were behind the alleged accessing of the personal details of 40 million U.K. voters.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
Powerball jackpot rises to $856 million after no winner in Monday's drawing
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
On first day on Nasdaq, Trump's Truth Social stock soars in early trading
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
Krispy Kreme to partner with McDonald's
IDF strikes dozens of 'terror' targets in Khan Younis, raids Al-Amal hospital
IDF strikes dozens of 'terror' targets in Khan Younis, raids Al-Amal hospital
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
Visa, Mastercard lower swipe fees in settlement with merchants
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement