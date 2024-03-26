U.S. blacklists Russian companies aiding sanctions evasion through digitial assets

March 26 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted 15 companies and individuals on accusations of being behind the creation of digital services in Russia's financial sector that enable the evasion of sanctions imposed upon the country over its war in Ukraine.
Thirteen companies and two people were sanctioned on Monday by the U.S. Treasury, which said many of the targets had either developed or were operating the blockchain-based services that enabled the evasion of U.S. sanctions. Five of the targets were hit for being owned or controlled by previously designated individuals, it said.