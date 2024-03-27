U.S. sanctions facilitators of Iran's Quds-Force, proxy militias

The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced sanctions targeting Iran's Quds-Force and proxy militias. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 27 (UPI) -- The United States has announced sanctions targeting facilitators of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force and its proxy militias, as the Biden administration continues to target Tehran-backed forces amid Israel's war against Hamas. The sanctions announced Tuesday target six companies, one person and two tankers based in Liberia, India, Vietnam, Lebanon and Kuwait, and which are linked to U.S.-designated Sa'id al-Jamal. Advertisement

The Biden administration has been targeting al-Jamal and his network with sanctions since December, and Tuesday's actions are the sixth time since then that he has been hit with punitive measures.

Treasury officials said that his network uses companies and vessels to facilitate shipments of Iranian commodities for the benefit of the Quds-Force and Iran proxy militias the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"Treasury remains resolute in our commitment to deploy our tools against those who seek to fund the illicit activities of the IRGC-QF and its destabilizing proxy groups," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

"The United States will continue to take action to disrupt the abuse of international energy markets to facilitate terrorist activities."

The sanctions come as Iranian-backed militias have sought to take advantage of Israel's war in Gaza against Hamas, another proxy militia, through conducting destabilizing actions.

Since mid-November, the Houthis have been attacking vessels transiting the Red Sea near Yemen, stating it is in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza, while Hezbollah has been attacking Israel over the border from Lebanon.

"We call on the international maritime community to take additional steps to prevent the abuse of global energy markets by terrorist groups like the IRGC-QF, the Houthis, and Hezbollah," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We will continue to use the tools at our disposal to target those who ship illicit cargo to benefit terrorist groups."