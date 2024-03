Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III visits Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 13, 2023. File Photo by Defense Department/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to meet with his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant at the Pentagon despite a rift between the two governments over a U.N. Security council resolution for a cease-fire in Gaza. Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said topics of the meeting will include the safety of residents sheltering in Rafah, Israel's continued fight against Hamas in Gaza and securing more hostages. Advertisement

The Defense Department noted that the meeting between the two was previously planned but held increased interest due to the fighting on the ground in Gaza, noting Israeli officials said that more than 130 hostages, including some Americans, were still being held by Hamas.

The meeting is happening despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceling a delegation flying to Washington to meet with U.S. officials after the United States abstained from a Security Council vote calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Ryder said the United States is not moving away from Israel or changing its policy toward the country because of the current disagreement.

Advertisement

"The secretary still believes fundamentally in Israel's inherent right to defend themselves and that we will continue to support them in that regard, and that support is ironclad."

Ryder said the military building of a naval port in the Eastern Mediterranean to act as a humanitarian hub is on schedule.

"[U.S. Central Command] is continuing to work through the logistic piece," Ryder said. "I don't want to get into specifics but [we're] making progress in terms of the onshore security, and well as making some progress as it relates to the concept of operations in terms of how aid will be loaded and then taken off the pier into Gaza for distribution."