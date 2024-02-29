1 of 4 | Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on his secret hospitalization at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday. Austin acknowledged to the committee he "did not handle this right" and takes full responsibility. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 29 (UPI) -- A congressional committee challenged Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a tense hearing Thursday over his failure to notify President Joe Biden of his hospitalization in January. Austin faced the House Armed Services Committee to answer for his unexplained absence. The defense secretary underwent surgery for prostate cancer in December at Walter Reed Army Hospital but went back on New Year's Day due to complications from the surgery. Advertisement

Neither the White House nor his deputy secretary, Kathleen Hicks, knew of the situation until three days later.

"We did have a breakdown in notifications during my January stay at Walter Reed -- that is, sharing my location and why I was there," Lloyd told the committee "And back in December, I should have promptly informed the president, my team and Congress and the American people of my cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment."

The Pentagon on Monday released an internal review of its handling of Austin's hospitalization. The report offered recommendations to improve transparency and communication of the transfer of military authority but found no wrongdoing.

Committee Chairman Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., said the blunder was "totally unacceptable" and suggested that since his absence wasn't noticed by the White House, his advice was "not sought or heeded" amid two wars in Israel and Ukraine, on top of rising tensions in Syria, Iraq and the Red Sea.

"Someone needs to be held accountable," Rogers said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., echoed Rogers' demand for accountability and said he had "very strong, severe questions" regarding the Pentagon's handling of Austin's absence.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told Austin he was surprised the president did not call for his resignation.

"Is it typical that the president will go three days without talking to the secretary of defense?" Banks asked Austin. "Either the president is that aloof, or you are irrelevant."

Austin defended himself and Biden, saying, "It's neither. The president is not aloof and, and I am, I participate in, in all of the critical decision-making processes."

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., further pressed Austin, "What disciplinary action would a junior service member face if he or she failed to properly notify their chain of command and failed to report for duty?"

Austin responded, "The chain of command would be concerned about why they were in a hospital, and it makes sure that they're doing the right things to take care of them and their family."

The defense secretary acknowledged his failure to communicate his hospitalization and that Congress had "some legitimate concerns about some issues" regarding his illness.

"Again, we did not handle this right. And I did not handle this right," he said. "And as you know, I have apologized, including directly to the president. And I take full responsibility."

After his release from Walter Reed in February, Austin had said his prostate cancer diagnosis was a "gut punch. And frankly, my first instinct was to keep it private."

Austin said the Pentagon has made some key changes recommended in the review.

"In the future, if the deputy secretary ever needs to temporarily assume the duties of my office, she and several White House offices will be immediately notified. That includes the White House Situation Room and the White House chief of staff," he said, noting key officials, including the deputy secretary, the chairman of the joint chiefs and the general counsel would also be notified.

Austin also said his doctors expect him to be "completely cured of my prostate cancer, which was caught early."