Feb. 14, 2024 / 1:36 AM

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital where he was admitted earlier this week to treat a bladder issue, officials said.

The Defense Department said in a statement that Austin was released from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center at about 3:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, and resumed the full functions and duties of his office at 5 p.m.

Officials said the secretary is to work remotely from home while he recuperates with expectations that he will return to the Pentagon later this week.

"He has full access to the unclassified and classified communications systems necessary to perform his duties," the Pentagon said, adding that Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown Jr., the White House and Congress have been notified.

Austin was admitted to Walter Reed on Sunday due to discomfort from a bladder issue that was corrected with non-surgical procedures a day later, but he remained hospitalized as his condition required close monitoring, Dr. John Maddox, Walter Reed's trauma medical director, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, director of the center's prostate research department, said in a joint statement.

"He remained in good condition throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of Feb. 13," the doctors said. "He progressed well and was discharged to his home today. He is anticipated to continue his full recovery."

The doctors said the bladder issue was not related to his cancer diagnosis and will not affect "his excellent cancer prognosis."

The announcement comes as Austin, who is second in the U.S. military chain of command after President Joe Biden, has been criticized over his handling of a previous hospitalization in January, which the White House was not notified about until three days later.

Amid the bipartisan backlash, it was learned that the hospitalization was related to a previously undisclosed Dec. 22 surgery that was originally described as elective but was later revealed was required to treat prostate cancer.

Austin has since apologized for not informing the White House, which voiced support for the secretary as some Republicans were calling for the 70-year-old to resign.

He was released from the hospital in the middle of last month and returned to the Pentagon at the end of the month.

Austin is scheduled to testify before Congress on Wednesday to answer questions over withholding information about his initial hospitalization.

