March 26, 2024 / 2:47 PM

As cancer treatment continues, King Charles III will attend Easter services

By Patrick Hilsman
King Charles III (C) will attend Easter services at Windsor Castle as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer, BBC reports. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
King Charles III (C) will attend Easter services at Windsor Castle as he continues to undergo treatment for cancer, BBC reports. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- King Charles III will attend Easter church services at Windsor Castle's Saint George's Chapel, as Britain's monarch returns to limited public duties while undergoing treatment for cancer.

BBC reports that Buckingham Palace has confirmed Charles, 75, will attend the services.

In February, Charles confirmed that he was undergoing treatment for cancer after seeking treatment for an enlarged prostate. Westminster did not say what kind of cancer Charles has but did say it was not colon cancer.

Afterward, Charles said he would temporarily step away from public duty and allow his son William to take over some public-engagement roles while he was in treatment.

Related

He has been making a few small engagements while in treatment, though his attendance at Easter church services will be his most noteworthy. In February, Charles met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, marking a return to some public duties.

Citing an unnamed source, People magazine reports that Charles is "progressing well" in his treatment.

Charles' announcement that he would attend Easter Services comes shortly after another member of the royal family -- his daughter-in-law Catherine, princess of Wales -- announced Friday that she is undergoing cancer treatment.

After Princess Kate's diagnosis, King Charles said he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did."

Catherine is not expected to be in attendance at the Easter services, though other members of the royal family are expected to attend, including Queen Camilla.

On Tuesday, Charles met with Windsor Leadership Trust Alumni at Buckingham Palace.

"The king heard about their involvement in The Faith Leader's Forum, where they had an opportunity to share their experiences of leading in their communities at a time of heightened international tensions," the official X account of the Royal Family posted Tuesday.

The royal family's attendance at Easter church services is a longstanding tradition in the United Kingdom and typically involves a large number of family members, but officials said this year's event will attract a smaller group as Charles tries to limit the number of people with whom he has contact while undergoing his cancer treatment.

