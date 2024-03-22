Trending
March 22, 2024

Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment

By Doug Cunningham
Catherine, Princess of Wales said in a Friday video announcement that she has cancer and is the early stages of treatment. She said it came as a shock following successful abdominal surgery. She's pictured here with a child during her visit to a garden at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show in London May 22, 2023. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
March 22 (UPI) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer and is in the early stages of treatment, according to a Friday video announcement.

In the video, Princess Kate, who recently underwent abdominal surgery, said the diagnosis was a huge shock.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

In the video statement recorded by the BBC at Windsor, Kate said, "This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."

She said her family has had to take the time after her surgery to explain her situation to her children "and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

In her message, she said she hopes the public understands that her family needs the space, time and privacy to complete her treatment.

"At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer," she said in the video. "For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

