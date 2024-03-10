Advertisement
Entertainment News
March 10, 2024 / 10:14 AM

New photo shows Kate Middleton smiling with her kids

By Karen Butler
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walk together to meet members of the public during a walkabout on the Mall as preparations continue for the King Charles III coronation in 2023 in London. File Photo by The Royal Family/UPI
Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, walk together to meet members of the public during a walkabout on the Mall as preparations continue for the King Charles III coronation in 2023 in London. File Photo by The Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Britain's Prince William has snapped a casual photo of his wife Kate Middleton enjoying some outdoor time with their three children.

The couple shared the portrait on their social media accounts Sunday.

The photo shows Middleton -- sitting and dressed in jeans a sweater and jacket -- smiling while her eldest child George, 10, stands behind her with his arms around her neck.

Middleton has her arms around Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5.

All of the kids appear to be laughing.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the photo is captioned.

Middleton, 42, has stayed out of the spotlight since she underwent unspecified abdominal surgery, which required an 11-day hospital stay in January around the same time William's father, King Charles, was diagnosed and subsequently treated for an unspecified form of cancer.

William and Kate have been married since 2011.

Ramy Youssef to guest host 'SNL' on March 30
TV // 1 hour ago
Ramy Youssef to guest host 'SNL' on March 30
March 10 (UPI) -- Stand-up comedian Ramy Yousef is set to guest host "Saturday Night Live" on March 30.
Famous birthdays for March 10: Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for March 10: Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny
March 10 (UPI) -- Actor Olivia Wilde turns 40 and rapper Bad Bunny turns 30, among the famous birthdays for March 10.
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 23 hours ago
Twice's 'With You-th' tops U.S. album chart
March 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice's "With You-th" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
Movies // 1 day ago
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' sweeps the Razzies
March 9 (UPI) -- "Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey" picked up five of the Razzie Awards bestowed on some of 2023's cinematic misfires on Saturday.
Famous birthdays for March 9: Juliette Binoche, Sunisa Lee
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for March 9: Juliette Binoche, Sunisa Lee
March 9 (UPI) -- Actor Juliette Binoche turns 60 and Olympic gymnast Sunisa "Suni" Lee turns 21, among the famous birthdays for March 9.
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
TV // 1 day ago
Denise Richards drawn to dark humor of 'Hunting Housewives'
NEW YORK, March 8 (UPI) -- Denise Richards says she wanted to star in "Hunting Housewives" because it was a bold story even by Lifetime movie standards.
Demi Lovato, Iggy Pop join Slash's sixth solo album
Music // 1 day ago
Demi Lovato, Iggy Pop join Slash's sixth solo album
March 8 (UPI) -- Guitarist Slash announced his sixth solo album on Friday. "Orgy of the Damned" is out May 17 and available for pre-order now.
Clay, Trevor answer for mistakes on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion
TV // 1 day ago
Clay, Trevor answer for mistakes on 'Love Is Blind' Season 6 reunion
March 8 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the "Love Is Blind" Season 6 reunion on Friday. Among the revelations, Clay and Trevor answer for their mistakes in the season.
Blackpink's Jennie joins Matt Champion on 'Slow Motion' song
Music // 1 day ago
Blackpink's Jennie joins Matt Champion on 'Slow Motion' song
March 8 (UPI) -- Matt Champion and K-pop star Jennie released "Slow Motion," a song from Champion's forthcoming album, "Mika's Laundry."
Twice offers behind-the-scenes look at making of 'One Spark' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Twice offers behind-the-scenes look at making of 'One Spark' music video
March 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice shared a video showing the making of its "One Spark" music video.
