Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2024 / 12:18 AM

Israel bans UNRWA from delivering aid to northern Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Displaced Palestinians receive flour bags at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 28. On Sunday, the United Nations announced that it had been informed by Israel that UNRWA would no longer be permitted to deliver aid to northern Gaza. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
Displaced Palestinians receive flour bags at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees school in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Jan. 28. On Sunday, the United Nations announced that it had been informed by Israel that UNRWA would no longer be permitted to deliver aid to northern Gaza. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Sunday that Israel is banning its relief agency from delivering humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, which is under the gravest threat of famine of the entire Palestinian enclave.

Gaza, and in particular northern Gaza, is on the brink of famine and the ban comes as the United Nations continues to ply pressure on Israel to do more to allow the free flow of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Advertisement

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, announced the ban on X, stating by preventing them from fulfilling their mandate in Gaza "the clock will tick faster towards famine & many more will die of hunger, dehydration + lack of shelter."

"This is outrageous & makes it intentional to obstruct lifesaving assistance during a man-made famine," he said. "These restrictions must be lifted."

Related

UNRWA is the largest relief agency operating in Gaza, and employees some 13,000 staff there. Along with supplying aid to Gaza, it runs more than 20 health centers, hundreds of schools and refugee camps in the enclave.

Advertisement

Though no reason for the ban was given, Israel has accused 12 UNRWA staff of having participated in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack on the Middle Eastern country that killed 1,200 Israelis and ignited the months-long war.

UNRWA responded by firing 10 of the 12 named, as the two others were already dead, and launching an investigation into the allegations.

The ban also comes after two UNRWA food convoys were denied entry to northern Gaza in the past week, and it has been unable to deliver food to the region in nearly two months.

Israel's Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, better known as COGAT, responded to UNRWA's complaints over its food being turned back by accusing it on X of failing to live up to its mandate and being "deeply involved with a terrorist organization."

As the ban was announced, U.N. chief Antonio Guterres was calling for Gaza to be flooded with humanitarian aid and criticizing Israel for hindering relief from entering the Palestinian enclave.

Guterres made the remarks during a solidarity mission to Egypt to mark the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

He said Sunday that "Palestinians in Gaza desperately need what has been promised -- a flood of aid. Not trickles. Not drops," and that to facilitate this "requires Israel removing the remaining obstacles and chokepoints to relief."

Advertisement

"It requires more crossings and and access points," he said. "It requires an exponential increase in commercial goods. And, I repeat, it requires an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

Aid to the dependent Gaza was halted by Israel with the start of the war, and it took more than two weeks for the first convoy of trucks to enter the enclave.

Since then, an average of 126 good trucks have entered Gaza daily, according to COGAT.

Prior to the war, some 500 trucks would enter daily.

Meanwhile, trucks queue outside the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, the main way aid can enter Gaza.

COGAT has blamed the United Nations and its relief networks for their failure to distribute the aid, while the United Nations has been pointing its finger at Israel.

Guterres visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt over the weekend. There, he saw "a long line of blocked relief trucks, while in Gaza there was "the long shadow of starvation," he told reporters Saturday.

"That is more than tragic. It is a moral outrage."

Latest Headlines

Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
World News // 8 hours ago
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- Poland has put its air force on alert after a Russian missile breached its air space during a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Polish officials announced.
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
World News // 8 hours ago
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
March 24 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry condemned illegal Israeli settlements on Sunday after Israel confiscated 800 hectares, or about three square miles, of Palestinian land.
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
World News // 11 hours ago
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
March 24 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas condemned the terror attack in Moscow that claimed the lives of at least 133 people after praising Russia for rejecting a U.S.-led vote of the U.N. Security Council for a Gaza cease-fire.
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
World News // 10 hours ago
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
March 24 (UPI) -- Christians from around the world flocked to East Jerusalem on Sunday to march in a traditional Palm Sunday procession amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Russian universities may accept arts students from North Korea
World News // 12 hours ago
Russian universities may accept arts students from North Korea
March 24 (UPI) -- Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea amid growing cooperation between the two countries.
Pope Francis, Patriarch Kirill pray for victims of Moscow attack
World News // 14 hours ago
Pope Francis, Patriarch Kirill pray for victims of Moscow attack
March 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, have blasted the "cowardly terrorist attack" in Moscow that has killed at least 133 people and prayed for the victims, finding common ground.
Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney eulogized, honored at state funeral
World News // 1 day ago
Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney eulogized, honored at state funeral
March 23 (UPI) -- Brian Mulroney was remembered at his state funeral in Canada Saturday as someone who loved his country and valued personal connections in a political world fraught with divisions.
U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
March 23 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a trip to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
World News // 1 day ago
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
March 23 (UPI) -- Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world on Saturday after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
World News // 2 days ago
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
March 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow rose to at least 133 on Saturday as security official reported 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
Chick-fil-A to stop serving antibiotic-free chicken
Chick-fil-A to stop serving antibiotic-free chicken
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement