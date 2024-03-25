Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 25, 2024 / 10:21 AM

European Commission opens investigation into Apple, Alphabet, Meta

By Clyde Hughes
The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on Thursday. The European Commission said it has opened an investigation into Apple, Meta and Alphabet on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on Thursday. The European Commission said it has opened an investigation into Apple, Meta and Alphabet on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The European Union announced Monday that it was opening an investigation into Google's parent Alphabet, Meta and Apple over possible violations under the Digital Markets Act.

The European Commission said in a statement it was specifically looking into Alphabet's rules on steering on Google Play and Google Search, Apple's steering rules in its App Store, and the choice screen for Safari and Meta's "pay or consent model."

Advertisement

All three major U.S. tech companies were designated as so-called "gatekeepers" in September under the newly implemented DMA, placing them under restrictions meant to prevent them from treating their own services and products more favorably than other similar third-party competitors.

"The commission suspects that the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance of their obligations under the DMA," the European Commission said in a statement.

Advertisement

Under the DMA, gatekeepers like Apple and Alphabet are required to allow app developers to "steer" customers to offers outside of their proprietary app stores without having to pay any additional charges or fees.

On Monday, the commission said it was concerned that the two companies, who operate app stores on some of the most widely used smartphones and tablets are still imposing "various restrictions and limitations"

"These constrain, among other things, developers' ability to freely communicate and promote offers and directly conclude contracts, including by imposing various charges," the commission said.

Earlier this month, the European Union fined Apple $1.95 billion for exploiting its market position to illegally block music subscription providers directing App Store users toward less expensive prices for the same subscription in other places.

Apple also faced scrutiny over whether it was sufficiently making it clear to users on devices running its iOS that alternative web browsers apart from its proprietary Safari platform are available.

The commission said it was investigating whether Apple was complying with requirements to allow iOS users to easily uninstall software and applications, easily change default settings and prompt users with screens that clearly present them with alternative choices and allow them to select another service.

Advertisement

The action comes after the U.S. Department of Justice joined 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple last week for violating the Sherman Act with its monopolizing the smartphone market.

They charged that Apple has illegally maintained its position in the market with contractual restrictions, limiting the chances of challengers getting into the market.

On Monday the EU said it was also looking into whether Google search results "may lead to self-preferencing" by placing its own vertical search services such as Google Shopping, Google Flights and Google Hotels and not providing third-party competitors are featured on the search results page "in a fair and non-discriminatory manner."

The commission found concerning the binary choice imposed by Meta's "pay or consent" model, which required users to either pay a monthly fee to access ad-free versions of its Facebook and Instagram platforms or consent to data tracking, suggesting that it does not provide a real alternative for users.

The commission said it plans to complete the investigations within 12 months and share the findings with the companies and explain measures it should take to comply with the regulations.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Black Sea fleet unleashes waves of drones on Ukraine after strike on Russian navy
World News // 2 hours ago
Black Sea fleet unleashes waves of drones on Ukraine after strike on Russian navy
March 25 (UPI) -- At least 11 people were injured in a Russian drone raid on the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight that also blacked out parts of neighboring Odessa, farther to the west.
Britain blames China for cyberattacks on election commission, politicians
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain blames China for cyberattacks on election commission, politicians
March 25 (UPI) -- British Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden will tell MPs on Monday that entities linked to the Chinese government were behind the alleged accessing of the personal details of 40 million U.K. voters.
Nigerian army rescues kidnapped students
World News // 5 hours ago
Nigerian army rescues kidnapped students
March 25 (UPI) -- The Nigerian army has rescued more than 130 staff and students who were kidnapped from their school in northern Kaduna State earlier this month, officials and authorities said.
North Korea says Japanese PM Kishida requested summit
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea says Japanese PM Kishida requested summit
SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's influential sister said Monday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has requested a summit "as soon as possible," but warned that Tokyo would have to steer clear of contentious iss
Russia charges 4 men over Moscow concert hall terrorist attack
World News // 7 hours ago
Russia charges 4 men over Moscow concert hall terrorist attack
March 25 (UPI) -- Russia has charged four men on accusations of killing more than 130 people Friday in a coordinated attack on a Moscow concert hall.
Israel bans UNRWA from delivering aid to northern Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel bans UNRWA from delivering aid to northern Gaza
March 25 (UPI) -- The United Nations said Sunday that Israel is banning its relief agency from delivering humanitarian aid to northern Gaza, which is under the gravest threat of famine of the entire Palestinian enclave.
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
World News // 17 hours ago
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
March 24 (UPI) -- Poland has put its air force on alert after a Russian missile breached its air space during a massive attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Polish officials announced.
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
World News // 17 hours ago
German Foreign Ministry condemns illegal Israeli settlements
March 24 (UPI) -- The German Foreign Ministry condemned illegal Israeli settlements on Sunday after Israel confiscated 800 hectares, or about three square miles, of Palestinian land.
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
World News // 21 hours ago
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
March 24 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas condemned the terror attack in Moscow that claimed the lives of at least 133 people after praising Russia for rejecting a U.S.-led vote of the U.N. Security Council for a Gaza cease-fire.
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
World News // 19 hours ago
Christians express support for Gaza in traditional Palm Sunday procession in East Jerusalem
March 24 (UPI) -- Christians from around the world flocked to East Jerusalem on Sunday to march in a traditional Palm Sunday procession amid Israel's war in Gaza.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
California mountain lion attack leaves one person dead, one severely injured
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote
Chick-fil-A to stop serving antibiotic-free chicken
Chick-fil-A to stop serving antibiotic-free chicken
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
Poland scrambles air force after Russian missile breaches its air space in attacks on Ukraine
Russia charges 4 men over Moscow concert hall terrorist attack
Russia charges 4 men over Moscow concert hall terrorist attack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement