Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 21, 2024 / 1:48 PM

Justice Department, 16 AGs sue Apple for monopolizing smartphone market

By Clyde Hughes
Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus and 15 are displayed during the launch day at Apple Omotesando store in Tokyo on September 22, 2023. The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Apple's new iPhone 15 Plus and 15 are displayed during the launch day at Apple Omotesando store in Tokyo on September 22, 2023. The Justice Department filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it has joined with 16 other state and district attorneys general in filing a civil antitrust lawsuit against Apple for violating the Sherman Act with its monopolization of the smartphone market.

The department filed the lawsuit in the New Jersey district court, charging that Apple illegally maintains its monopoly over smartphones with illegal contractual restrictions on, limiting access to, and undermining apps, products and services that would make others less reliant on iPhones.

Advertisement

Through its monopoly, Apple has been able to extract more money from customers and developers, the Justice Department said.

"Consumers should not have to pay higher prices because companies violate the antitrust laws," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. "We alleged that Apple has maintained monopoly power in the smartphone market, not simply by staying ahead of the competition on the merits, but by violating federal antitrust law."

Related

Garland said without enforcement stepping in, Apple's monopoly would only grow and stifle future developers while limiting consumer options.

"The Justice Department will vigorously enforce antitrust laws that protect consumers from higher prices and fewer choices," Garland said. "That is the Justice Department 's legal obligation and what the American people expect and deserve."

Advertisement

Garland and other plaintiffs have accused Apple of blocking innovative super apps to make it easier to switch platforms, suppressing mobile cloud streaming, excluding cross-platform messaging apps, diminishing the functionality of non-Apple smartwatches, and limiting third-party digital wallets.

"When corporations engage in anticompetitive conduct, the American people and our economy suffer," Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer, said in a statement. "Today's action against Apple sends a strong signal to those seeking to box out competitors and stifle innovation."

Kris Mayes, Arizona's attorney general, was one of the state officers joining the Justice Department in its lawsuit against Apple.

"No company, even one as big as Apple, is above the law," Mayes said in a statement. "Apple's anticompetitive behavior has violated antitrust law and harmed consumers. Holding Apple accountable is critical to ensuring a competitive market where innovation can flourish and consumers can access a wide range of affordable products and services."

Latest Headlines

VA announces record number of women veterans receiving benefits
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
VA announces record number of women veterans receiving benefits
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Thursday that it is providing disability compensation to a record number of women veterans.
Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Fifth Mississippi 'Goon Squad' deputy sentenced for role in torturing 2 Black men
March 21 (UPI) -- Former Rankin County Mississippi Sheriff's deputy Brett McAlpin was sentenced to 27 years in prison Thursday. He was the fifth to be sentenced in the torture of two Black men in 2023.
Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Republican senator receives death threat over anti-TikTok bill
March 20 (UPI) -- Sen. Thom Tillis on Wednesday said he has received death threats over a bill that would force TikTok to end its Chinese ownership, releasing audio of the person threatening to shoot him if it passes.
NOAA seasonal outlook for U.S. calls for warmer spring, below-average flood risk
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NOAA seasonal outlook for U.S. calls for warmer spring, below-average flood risk
March 21 (UPI) -- The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a warmer-than-average spring for most of the United States.
Reddit begins trading on NYSE, launching IPO at $34 per share
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reddit begins trading on NYSE, launching IPO at $34 per share
March 21 (UPI) -- Social media platform Reddit launched an initial public offering on Thursday in the first major tech stock launch in five years.
In Idaho, manhunt continues for violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
In Idaho, manhunt continues for violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
March 21 (UPI) -- The manhunt for escaped white supremacist convict Skylar Meade and his suspected accomplice Nicholas Umphenour entered its second day Thursday.
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
March 21 (UPI) -- Attorneys for Donald Trump called proposals from the New York Attorney General to satisfy his bond judgment for civil fraud "impractical and unjust" in a filing on Thursday.
Best Buy to close up to 15 stores in 2025
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Best Buy to close up to 15 stores in 2025
March 21 (UPI) -- Electronics retail giant Best Buy will shut down 10-15 store locations by the end of 2025, according to CFO Matthew Bilunas.
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
$1.2T funding bill includes IRS cuts, boost for child care in race to avoid shutdown
March 21 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders early Thursday unveiled the text of a $1.2 trillion government funding deal to prevent a government shutdown this weekend.
Transportation Department launching probe of major airlines' privacy policies
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Transportation Department launching probe of major airlines' privacy policies
March 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Transportation said it is reviewing its privacy policies at the country's 10 largest airlines to make sure passenger information is not being deceptively sold or shared with third parties.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
Search for Riley Strain turns to dam, 42 miles downstream from Nashville
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
DeSantis signs bill banning homeless encampments, public sleeping in Florida
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
Idaho prisoner on run after 3 corrections officers shot at Boise hospital
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
At House impeachment inquiry hearing, witness Lev Parnas blasts GOP 'falsehoods'
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
FCC investigates Amazon over alleged marketing, sale of illegal signal jammers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement