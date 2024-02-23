Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice

Apple updated the guidance on its Support page to specifically instruct customers not to put their wet iPhones into dry rice. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Apple is warning customers to stop putting their iPhones in bags of rice when the devices get wet. Putting wet electronics in bags of rice to absorb the moisture has long been a common DIY practice, but the iPhone manufacturer updated the guidance on its Support page to specifically warn customers against it. Advertisement

"Don't put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," the page states.

Apple also warned against using cans of compressed air or external heat sources to dry out devices.

The company said wet iPhones should instead be wiped dry and allowed to air dry naturally until all of the moisture has evaporated. Phones should not be plugged into chargers until they are completely dry, but wireless charging remains safe.

Nathan Rigger, a spokesman for Samsung Australia, offered similar advice for owners of Samsung phones.

"I wouldn't recommend putting a wet phone in dry rice," Rigger told Yahoo Finance.