Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Feb. 23, 2024 / 4:22 PM

Apple warns customers not to put wet iPhones in rice

By Ben Hooper
Apple updated the guidance on its Support page to specifically instruct customers not to put their wet iPhones into dry rice. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Apple updated the guidance on its Support page to specifically instruct customers not to put their wet iPhones into dry rice. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Apple is warning customers to stop putting their iPhones in bags of rice when the devices get wet.

Putting wet electronics in bags of rice to absorb the moisture has long been a common DIY practice, but the iPhone manufacturer updated the guidance on its Support page to specifically warn customers against it.

Advertisement

"Don't put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone," the page states.

Apple also warned against using cans of compressed air or external heat sources to dry out devices.

The company said wet iPhones should instead be wiped dry and allowed to air dry naturally until all of the moisture has evaporated. Phones should not be plugged into chargers until they are completely dry, but wireless charging remains safe.

Nathan Rigger, a spokesman for Samsung Australia, offered similar advice for owners of Samsung phones.

"I wouldn't recommend putting a wet phone in dry rice," Rigger told Yahoo Finance.

Read More

Latest Headlines

721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
721 members of India's Karbi community walk on stilts for world record
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Members of the Karbi community in India broke a Guinness World Record when they formed a line of 721 people walking on stilts.
Lost Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found three months later
Odd News // 51 minutes ago
Lost Powerball ticket worth $50,000 found three months later
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- A Kentucky man who spent three months thinking he had thrown out a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 came across it by chance in a company car.
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Guinness World Records revokes title for oldest dog ever
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Guinness World Records said it has revoked the title of oldest dog ever from Bobi, a dog who was purportedly 31 when he died in October 2023.
Police surprised to encounter kangaroo at Texas park
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police surprised to encounter kangaroo at Texas park
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were called to a public park on a report of a loose kangaroo, but arrived to find the marsupial was merely a pet "enjoying the park with his family."
Ram on the lam captured in New Jersey
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Ram on the lam captured in New Jersey
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- New Jersey police captured a ram Friday morning after the animal was spotted several times over the course of multiple days.
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- An Indiana deer seen wandering with a plastic container stuck over its head for at least 12 days was rescued Thursday morning.
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped bull wanders into Colorado pond, gets stuck in mud
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Colorado came to the rescue of an escaped bull that wandered into a pond and became stuck in the mud.
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who won $100 from a scratch-off lottery ticket decided to reinvest his winnings into more tickets and scored a $1 million jackpot.
Maryland couple attend record-breaking 135 concerts in one year
Odd News // 1 day ago
Maryland couple attend record-breaking 135 concerts in one year
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple showed their enthusiasm for live music when they broke a Guinness World Record by attending 135 concerts in a single year.
Zoo's potty-mouthed parrots showing signs of cleaning up their act
Odd News // 1 day ago
Zoo's potty-mouthed parrots showing signs of cleaning up their act
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Officials at a British zoo said a plan to curb the rude habits of their famously potty-mouthed parrots is showing some promising early results.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Japan's 'naked man festival' ends after more than 1,000 years
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Deer rescued after 12 days with its head stuck in plastic container
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Man modifies ride-on toy car to reach 92.24 mph
Arizona woman finds rattlesnake hiding under her welcome mat
Arizona woman finds rattlesnake hiding under her welcome mat
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Man uses $100 in lottery winnings to play again, wins $1 million
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement