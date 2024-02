Police in Texarkana, Texas, responded to Spring Lake Park on a report of a loose kangaroo and arrived to find a marsupial named Rocky "enjoying the park with his family." Photo by the Texarkana Texas Police Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Texas were called to a public park on a report of a loose kangaroo, but arrived to find the marsupial was merely a pet "enjoying the park with his family." The Texarkana Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers received a call about a kangaroo sighting at Spring Lake Park. Advertisement

The department said officers "admittedly thought 'Yeah, right. That's crazy!!'"

The officers were surprised to arrive at the park and find there was indeed a kangaroo taking advantage of the nice weather.

The marsupial wasn't an escapee, however, they found he was a pet named Rocky and "was there enjoying the park with his family."

Officers posed for a photo with Rocky before allowing the friendly marsupial to go about his business.