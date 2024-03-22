Trending
March 22, 2024 / 9:20 AM

European Commission proposes grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus

By Doug Cunningham
The European Commission Friday proposed the imposition of grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said they would mitigate risks to European markets and reduce Russia's ability to use grain to support its war machine against Ukraine. File photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE
The European Commission Friday proposed the imposition of grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said they would mitigate risks to European markets and reduce Russia's ability to use grain to support its war machine against Ukraine. File photo by Gian Ehrenzeller/EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- A Friday proposal from the European Commission would impose tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain while not affecting grain exports to third countries.

The goal of the tariffs is to prevent European Union market destabilization, to target illegally appropriated grain from occupied Ukraine and to stop Russia from using grain revenue from the EU to help fund its ongoing military assault on Ukraine.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement: "We propose the imposition of tariffs on these Russian imports to mitigate the growing risk to our markets and our farmers. They will reduce Russia's capacity to exploit the EU for the benefit of its war machine. And we maintain our commitment to preserving global food security, especially for developing countries."

This action comes on the heels of the EU agreeing to renew tariff-free access to the EU market for Ukrainian farm products.

That agreement renews the temporary suspension of import duties and quotas on Ukrainian agricultural products through June 5, 2025.

Because Belarus maintains close ties to Russia and allowed Russian troops to stage there for the invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission included Belarus in these proposed tariffs.

The action would also prevent Russia from circumventing the new tariffs by using Belarus.

In a statement the European Commission said: "More than two years after the start of Russia's full-scale war of aggression against Ukraine, Europe is united and determined to continue defending our values and founding principles. The EU stands firmly with Ukraine and its people, and will continue to strongly support Ukraine's economy, as well as its society, armed forces, and future reconstruction, for as long as it takes."

Grain goods like cereals, oilseeds and other products transiting from Russia and Belarus to third countries will be unaffected by the new tariffs, according to the European Commission.

