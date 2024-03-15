European Commission allocates $544M for artillery production to aid Ukraine

The European Commision on Friday announced a $544 million program to increase artillery production as Ukraine confronts dwindling ammunition while Republicans in the U.S. Congress block military assistance legislation. File Photo by Sergey Shestak/EPA-EFE

March 15 (UPI) -- The European Commission on Friday allocated $544 million for an initiative to increase artillery production to aid Ukraine in its war against invading Russia. The program to increase artillery production has been dubbed Act in Support of Ammunition Production. Advertisement

"With the support of ASAP, Europe is expected to reach an annual ammunition shell production capacity 2 million by the end of 2025," the European Commission said in press release Friday.

The production of shells has been ramped up in response to dwindling Ukrainian ammunition supplies as U.S. congressional Republicans continue to block any possible U.S. military aid efforts.

According to the commission, the ASAP program will cover five specific areas: explosives, powder shells, missiles, testing and reconditioning certification.

About $270 million will go to powder production and about $135 million for explosive manufacture production.

The commission said the production will be spread across multiple European nations, and that production will result in a $1.5 billion supply chain investment.

"Thanks to measures already taken, European annual production capacity for 155 mm shells had already reached 1 million per year in January 2024," the Commission said.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Biden administration revealed a plan to provide $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, largely from existing U.S. stockpiles.

On Thursday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called on allies to step up support for Ukraine.

"Together, we have the capacity to provide Ukraine what it needs. Now we need to show the political will to do so. All allies need to dig deep and deliver quickly," said Stoltenberg.