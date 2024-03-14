Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 14, 2024 / 10:48 AM

NATO head Jens Stoltenberg urges alliance to step up military aid to Ukraine

By Paul Godfrey
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used the launch of his annual "state of the alliance" review Thursday to call on members of the 32-country security pact to increase the flow of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as matter of urgency. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used the launch of his annual "state of the alliance" review Thursday to call on members of the 32-country security pact to increase the flow of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine as matter of urgency. Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE

March 14 (UPI) -- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg used his annual review of the "state of the alliance" to urge members of the newly-expanded 32-country military pact to increase the flow of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine.

Unprecedented aid from NATO Allies had helped Ukraine to survive as a sovereign, independent nation, he told a press conference in Brussels accompanying the release of his 2023 Annual Report, but that it "needed even more support and they need it now."

Advertisement

"The Ukrainians are not running out of courage. They are running out of ammunition, " said Stoltenberg.

"Together, we have the capacity to provide Ukraine what it needs. Now we need to show the political will to do so. All Allies need to dig deep and deliver quickly. Every day of delay has real consequences on the battlefield in Ukraine."

Advertisement

Calling it a critical moment, Stoltenberg said it would be a "grave, historic mistake to allow Putin to prevail."

"We cannot allow authoritarian leaders to get their way by using force. This would be dangerous for us all," he said.

He called on the United States, as the biggest provider of weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, to resolve the logjam on Congress currently cutting off virtually all military aid, but stressed that all NATO members needed to step up.

"My message to the United States is that they are not alone, European Allies and Canada also providing significant support. But both U.S., Canada and Europe has to do more," he said adding that a long-term commitment was also required to enable the Ukrainians to forward plan.

"This is a question of political will to take the decisions and to prioritize support for Ukraine. And therefore we need the decisions to invest more in defense industry. We need to ensure that our governments are inking contracts so they can make the commercial decisions to scale up production.

He stressed that NATO could only allocate support, ammunition and also other types of military equipment to Ukraine with the will of the allies.

Advertisement

Stoltenberg said Putin's gambit to use military aggression to put a lid on NATO expansion had backfired, evidenced by Finland's accession last year, Sweden's last week and the fact the Ukraine-NATO relationship has been strengthened.

He noted NATO members Britain, France and Germany had also signed bilateral defense pacts with Ukraine.

Stoltenberg maintained that two-thirds of the public in NATO countries wanted their government to go on providing artillery and ammunition, long-range missiles, tanks and armored personnel carriers, patrol boats, air defenses, helicopters and drones and radar that make up 99% of all military aid to Ukraine.

On the state of the alliance, Stoltenberg said it had re-inforced its defenses, drawn up robust new military plans, placed more forces on a higher readiness footing and seen an 11% hike in defense investment to $470 billion, the ninth consecutive annual rise by Europe and Canada.

Defense spending would in 2024 for the first time, he said, reach the 2% of GDP target across alliance member-states agreed back in 2014, although he caveated the claim by admitting spending shortfalls by a third of countries were balanced out by above-target spending countries.

Stoltenberg said other notable achievements in 2023 were the Defense Production Action Plan, ramping up production, strengthening engagement with industry and boosting interoperability resulting in contracts worth tens of billions of dollars for ammunition and key capabilities.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the strengthening of ties with like-minded partners and friends in the Indo-Pacific and the European Union.

Latest Headlines

Britain updates 'extremism' definition amid Israel-Hamas war
World News // 1 hour ago
Britain updates 'extremism' definition amid Israel-Hamas war
March 14 (UPI) -- The British government unveiled an updated definition of extremism in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel to ensure it does not legitimize or fund groups promoting ideologies that pose a threat to liberal democracy.
Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
World News // 3 hours ago
Japanese high court rules lack of same-sex marriage recognition unconstitutional
March 14 (UPI) -- A Japanese high court said on Thursday the government has violated its constitution's right to equality by not legally recognizing same-sex marriage.
Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
World News // 5 hours ago
Denmark plans to draft women as it seeks to bolster military
March 14 (UPI) -- Denmark plans to conscript women into its military, it defense ministry said, as it seeks to bolster its ranks while strengthening its armed forces.
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
World News // 8 hours ago
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
SEOUL, March 14 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a military training drill and drove a new battle tank, which he claimed was the world's "most powerful," state-run media reported Thursday.
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
World News // 20 hours ago
In contentious meeting, Knesset passes war budget as Israel's war cabinet faces dissolution
March 13 (UPI) -- Israel's Knesset approved a 2024 war budget in a contentious session Wednesday on a vote of 62-55. The war cabinet and National Unity Coalition could be dissolved as the right-wing New Hope party leaves.
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
World News // 21 hours ago
Elon Musk visits German Tesla plant as it reopens after suspected arson
March 13 (UPI) -- Tesla founder Elon Musk visited the electric car company's factory in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday after it was closed earlier this month after a suspected arson attack.
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S. to resume Osprey flights in Japan following Pentagon clearance
March 13 (UPI) -- The Japanese Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that it will resume using the V-22 Osprey aircraft with U.S. forces on Thursday after it was cleared to return last week.
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain introduces legislation overturning Horizon IT system convictions of postal workers
March 13 (UPI) -- The British government introduced legislation to parliament Wednesday that will quash the wrongful theft, fraud and false accounting convictions of hundreds of Post Office sub-contractors.
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
World News // 1 day ago
Toyota, Nissan lead Japanese companies in approving wage hikes
March 13 (UPI) -- Nissan and Toyota are leading some of Japan's largest companies in offering large pay raises for the second straight year on Wednesday as the country fights chronic deflation in its economy.
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
World News // 1 day ago
EU Parliament approves landmark Artificial Intelligence Act
March 13 (UPI) -- The European Parliament Wednesday overwhelmingly approved its landmark Artificial Intelligence Act which is designed to place restrictions on and ban some applications of AI it deems "high-risk."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Putin says he will re-deploy troops along Finland border in response to NATO accession
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Non-binary teen Nex Benedict's death ruled a suicide
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Former UFC fighter Mark Coleman 'battling for his life' after rescuing parents from fire
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Judge tosses 6 charges in Ga. election case against Donald Trump, others
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement