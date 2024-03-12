Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 12, 2024 / 5:19 PM

White House unveils $300M Ukraine aid package that uses U.S. weapons stockpiles

By Chris Benson
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during Tuesday's press conference at the White House during which the Biden administration announced a package of $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the administration's latest effort to secure aid for Kyiv as Congress remains deadlocked on the issue. Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI
1 of 3 | U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during Tuesday's press conference at the White House during which the Biden administration announced a package of $300 million in military assistance to Ukraine, the administration's latest effort to secure aid for Kyiv as Congress remains deadlocked on the issue. Photo by Tom Brenner/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday unveiled plans to provide a further $300 million in military aid for Ukraine's war with Russia.

On Tuesday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that "unanticipated cost savings" with Department of Defense military contracts lead to a "modest amount of funding available" in one-time, cost-saving measures to aid Ukraine "without impacting U.S. military readiness."

Advertisement

The package going to Ukraine will contain a number of weaponry systems and parts such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155 millimeter artillery rounds, including high explosive and dual purpose improved cluster munition rounds.

"This ammunition will keep Ukraine's guns firing for a period but only a short period," Sullivan said during a news conference at the White House, adding that "it is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come."

Related

The new aid package was created through presidential authority that will pull weapons from current U.S. military equipment stockpiles and come as Ukraine's plea for help in its ongoing military campaign against Russia.

Advertisement

Sullivan -- who noted the package will only help Ukraine "for a period, but only a short period" -- again urged the Republican-controlled House lead by Speaker Mike Johnson to pass the bipartisan $95 billion Ukranian aid package which passed the Democrat-controlled Senate in February in what Sullivan called a "critical need."

"It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come. It goes without saying, this package does not displace and should not delay the critical need to pass the bipartisan national security bill," the U.S. national security adviser commented.

Latest Headlines

Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Uvalde police chief resigns after Robb Elementary shooting report clears officers
March 12 (UPI) -- The police chief of Uvalde, Texas, Daniel Rodriguez, who was out of state during the mass shooting nearly two years ago at Robb Elementary School, announced Tuesday he will resign his position next month.
Colorado's Rep. Ken Buck to resign before end of term
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Colorado's Rep. Ken Buck to resign before end of term
March 12 (UPI) -- Rep Ken Buck, R-Colo., announced Tuesday that he will resign before the end of his term, reducing the GOP's majority in Congress.
House panel spars over Joe Biden's memory, handling of documents
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House panel spars over Joe Biden's memory, handling of documents
March 12 (UPI) -- House Republicans focused on President Joe Biden's memory during a committee hearing on Tuesday. Democrats drew on the differences between his handling of classified information and that of former President Donald Trump.
Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in call for Joe Biden to ensure aid reaches Gaza
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders leads Democrats in call for Joe Biden to ensure aid reaches Gaza
March 12 (UPI) -- Eight senators on Tuesday issued a letter to President Joe Biden, calling on him to "enforce federal law" by requiring Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to stop restricting humanitarian aid access to Gaza."
Supreme Court continues pause on stringent new Texas immigration law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court continues pause on stringent new Texas immigration law
March 12 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito placed the latest hold on Texas's law that would have allowed the state to arrest and prosecute individuals for allegedly crossing the border illegally.
Henry Cuellar launches new border security group for Democrats
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Henry Cuellar launches new border security group for Democrats
WASHINGTON, March 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas launched a Democratic working group on border security Tuesday, hoping to counter the Republican claims that Democrats are unwilling to address the issue.
Tesla Autopilot, others test 'poor' in self-driving safety study
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tesla Autopilot, others test 'poor' in self-driving safety study
March 12 (UPI) -- Tesla Autopilot and 10 other advanced driver assistance or self-driving systems tested by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety earned "poor" safety ratings.
Tornadoes, hail, high winds: 60M brace for severe weather
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tornadoes, hail, high winds: 60M brace for severe weather
The same storm system destined to dump feet of snow on Colorado will spin out severe weather from Wednesday to Friday to more than 60 million people from the Plains to the Midwest and Southeast.
Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Gasoline, housing drive CPI to 3.2% over past 12 months
March 12 (UPI) -- The consumer price index increased 3.2% over the past year, remaining stubbornly higher than the Federal Reserve benchmark of 2%, but likely not enough to spark an interest rate increase, the Labor Department reported.
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots combine for $1B in upcoming drawings
March 12 (UPI) -- American lottery games Mega Millions and Powerball will be offering jackpots totaling a combined $1.294 billion in their next two drawings.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
U.S. diplomats end Saudi Arabia trip after Jewish chair told to remove kippah
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Boeing whistleblower found dead in apparent suicide during legal battle
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Porsche launches new electric sports car, among fastest in the world
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
Fiery school bus crash in Illinois kills 5, including 3 children
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, wife, plead not guilty to new federal charges
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement