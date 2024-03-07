March 7 (UPI) -- In remarks delivered during a meeting with Germany's vice chancellor, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said congressional obstruction of Ukraine aid is "nothing short of a gift" for Vladimir Putin.
"In addition to the EU's approval for 50 billion euros in economic aid for Ukraine, EU member states like Germany are also our partners in providing Ukraine bilateral security, economic, and humanitarian support," Yellen said, according to a readout from the Treasury Department Thursday regarding her meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.