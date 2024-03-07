Trending
March 7, 2024 / 4:21 PM

Congressional inaction on Ukraine 'nothing short of gift to Putin,' Janet Yellen says

By Patrick Hilsman
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said congressional inaction on Ukraine aid was "nothing short of a gift to Putin' during her remarks to German officials. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
March 7 (UPI) -- In remarks delivered during a meeting with Germany's vice chancellor, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said congressional obstruction of Ukraine aid is "nothing short of a gift" for Vladimir Putin.

"In addition to the EU's approval for 50 billion euros in economic aid for Ukraine, EU member states like Germany are also our partners in providing Ukraine bilateral security, economic, and humanitarian support," Yellen said, according to a readout from the Treasury Department Thursday regarding her meeting with German Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck.

Saying Ukrainian forces were rationing ammunition, Yellen called on congressional Republicans to stop obstructing Ukraine aid.

"As Congress gathers for the President's State of the Union address tonight, I once again urge Speaker Johnson to swiftly to pass the Senate's bipartisan national security supplemental to provide Ukraine with vital military and economic assistance," Yellen said.

Yellen said Congress was emboldening U.S. adversaries.

"Congressional inaction is nothing short of a gift to Putin, Iran and other adversaries that stand against America and its allies," Yellen said.

Yellen also praised Russian citizens who came out to mourn opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who died in a Russian penal colony under mysterious circumstances.

"Last week, we witnessed the courage of thousands of Russian people who stood up to Putin and took to the streets to mourn the death of Alexei Navalny," Yellen said.

In February, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Ukraine with a delegation of lawmaker to express solidarity and call for support.

