Advertisement
World News
March 23, 2024 / 2:43 PM

Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney eulogized, honored at state funeral

By Simon Druker
Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney was remembered as someone who loved his country and valued personal connections in a political world fraught with divisions during his official state funeral in Montreal Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney was remembered as someone who loved his country and valued personal connections in a political world fraught with divisions during his official state funeral in Montreal Saturday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Brian Mulroney was remembered at his state funeral in Canada Saturday as someone who loved his country and valued personal connections in a political world fraught with divisions.

The former Canadian prime minister was laid to rest in his home province of Quebec, surrounded by hundreds of dignitaries among the well-wishers.

Advertisement

Mulroney "loved this country with all his heart," current Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during one of several eulogies at the funeral in Montreal. "And he didn't just love Canada in the abstract sense. He loved Canadians. He loved hearing their stories. He loved connecting with people. He was incredibly generous with everyone."

"I'm so proud to be a Canadian today," legendary hockey player Wayne Gretzky told CBC News amid a dusting of snow outside Montreal's Notre-Dame Basilica. "Mulroney was one of the greatest prime ministers we've ever had."

Advertisement

The 84-year-old died on Feb. 29 after a fall at his home in Palm Beach, Fla., but had been battling prostate cancer since a 2022 diagnosis.

Former Conservative Party Prime Minister Stephen Harper and current party leader Pierre Poilievre were among those in attendance.

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, represented the British Royal Family, while Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds and former newspaper magnate Conrad Black were among the other dignitaries to attend the two-hour program, which featured a 19-gun salute to the former Canadian leader.

Following the public funeral, Mulroney will be laid to rest during a private burial ceremony.

Mulroney's granddaughter, Elizabeth Theodora Lapham, sang the French-language song "Mais qu'est-ce que j'ai?" or "But what can I do?" in English, which she called "my papa's favorite song."

Mulroney's daughter Caroline, a provincial politician in Ontario and that province's Minister of Francophone affairs, told the crowd that "no one gave a speech like my dad. To dad, everyone mattered."

Former Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador Brian Tobin sat opposite Mulroney in Canada's House of Commons but said opposing political views did not dampen a rare personal touch.

Advertisement

"On an individual basis, on a personal basis, nobody had greater charm, greater interest, and greater investment in personal relationships than Brian Mulroney," Tobin told CBC News.

Mulroney, the 18th Prime Minister of Canada, served from 1984 until 1993 and is credited for implementing economic reforms north of the border.

He signed the Canada-U.S. Free Trade Agreement into effect on Jan. 1, 1989.

Mulroney played a key role in negotiating the original North American Free Trade Agreement with former Mexican President Carlos Salinas, and U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney dies: a look back

Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney (L) and U.S. President Ronald Reagan chat outside the White House in Washington on October 3, 1984. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
World News // 1 hour ago
U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
March 23 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a trip to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
World News // 3 hours ago
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
March 23 (UPI) -- Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world on Saturday after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
March 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow rose to at least 133 on Saturday as security official reported 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault.
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
World News // 1 day ago
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
March 22 (UPI) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, is in the early stages of cancer treatment, according to a Friday video announcement.
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
World News // 23 hours ago
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
March 22 (UPI) -- Over 4.7 million animals have died due to freezing conditions, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Friday to reject a U.S. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
March 22 (UPI) -- American citizens continue to flee Haiti as gang violence picks up across the island nation, with no immediate foreign military aid expected to arrive to help the country's beleaguered police force.
Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
World News // 1 day ago
Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
March 22 (UPI) -- Germany's upper legislature has passed an initiative to legalize the recreational consumption of marijuana.
U.N. report: Growing water scarcity a threat to global peace and security
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report: Growing water scarcity a threat to global peace and security
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Friday urged the settling of conflict over access to water by greater international cooperation and transnational agreements, warning that rising tensions over the scarce resource threaten peace.
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
World News // 1 day ago
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
March 22 (UPI) -- Britain's BAE Systems and Australia's ASC Pty Ltd agreed Friday to a multibillion-dollar nuclear submarine deal. The deal includes $4.6 billion over 10 years from Australia to Britain's Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor plant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement