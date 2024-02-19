Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 19, 2024 / 8:33 PM

Canada to send hundreds of drones to Ukraine as 2nd anniversary of invasion nears

By Don Jacobson
A drone flying a giant Ukrainian national flag passes over the Motherland Monument in Kyiv in 2022. Canada announced on Monday that it is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as it struggles to defeat invading Russia. File Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko /UPI
A drone flying a giant Ukrainian national flag passes over the Motherland Monument in Kyiv in 2022. Canada announced on Monday that it is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as it struggles to defeat invading Russia. File Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko /UPI | License Photo

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Canada is donating hundreds of drones to Ukraine as its struggle to defeat Russia's unprovoked invasion nears its second anniversary, Defense Minister Bill Blair announced Monday.

The donation includes 800 SkyRanger R70 multi-mission unmanned aerial systems valued at more than $70 million, which Blair said will help Ukraine "as it fights bravely to defend itself" against Russian aggression.

Advertisement

"As we approach the second anniversary of Russia's illegal invasion, Canada stands firmly with Ukraine in defense of freedom and democracy," he said in a statement. "In coordination with our allies and partners, we will continue to provide Ukraine with the military aid that it needs to fight and win this war."

Monday's announcement is meant to provide Ukraine with the "drones it needs" to detect and identify Russian targets, he said, adding, "Canada will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Related

It comes less than a week after Canada announced a new contribution of $45 million to the Ukraine Defense Contact Group Air Force Capability Coalition, which has been set up to help Ukraine establish a sustainable F-16 fighter aircraft capability.

Advertisement

The donated drones are produced by Teledyne FLIR in Waterloo, Ontario, and are funded by the $370 million in military assistance for Ukraine announced by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his visit to Kyiv in June 2023.

Blair said the new drones complement dozens of Canadian-built high-resolution drone cameras previously donated to Ukraine and are capable of recognizing individuals, vehicles and any heat source from a long distance, especially in dark conditions and poor weather.

Defense officials say the multi-rotor UAVs can handle payloads up to 3.5 kilograms, including munitions.

Canada has emerged as one of the most reliable backers of Ukraine's battle against the Russian invaders, donating more than $1.7 billion since February 2022. The materiel includes including Leopard 2 main battle tanks, armored combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, small arms and M777 howitzers.

Latest Headlines

Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
World News // 15 hours ago
Alexei Navalny's widow urges world to 'stand next to me' in continuing to fight Putin regime
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The widow of the late Russian political opposition leader Alexei Navalny says that she will carry on her late husband's work as the government still refuses to return his body.
U.S. man admits to rape, murder in attack at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. man admits to rape, murder in attack at Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old American man on Monday confessed to charges of murder and rape in connection with a brutal attack on two U.S. women last year at Germany's famed Neuschwanstein Castle.
At U.N. high court, Palestinian foreign minister calls Israel occupation 'colonialism,' 'apartheid'
World News // 17 hours ago
At U.N. high court, Palestinian foreign minister calls Israel occupation 'colonialism,' 'apartheid'
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The United Nations' highest court is set to open a week of public hearings Monday on the legality of Israel's near six-decade occupation of Palestinian territory.
U.S. envoy: 'Double down' on sending information on outside world into N. Korea
World News // 14 hours ago
U.S. envoy: 'Double down' on sending information on outside world into N. Korea
SEOUL, Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Washington's top envoy for North Korean human rights called Monday for a greater push in sending information about the outside world into the isolated state through broadcasts, leaflets and media such as USB hard drives.
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
World News // 6 hours ago
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Singapore Airshow opened Monday without a showing of Boeing commercial airplanes while China displayed its own airliner, which it hopes will one day compete with the American aviation giant and Airbus.
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to seek second term
World News // 7 hours ago
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen to seek second term
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said she will seek a second term in the job ahead of June's EU election.
Airplane in Serbia lands safely after hitting runway lights
World News // 7 hours ago
Airplane in Serbia lands safely after hitting runway lights
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- An Air Serbia flight made an emergency landing in Belgrade on Sunday after it smashed into runway lights during takeoff and punctured a hole into the fuselage, officials said.
Experts downplay attempt to electronically 'hijack' El Al flight
World News // 10 hours ago
Experts downplay attempt to electronically 'hijack' El Al flight
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Israeli aviation experts attempted Monday to downplay reports of an attempt to take over the communication network of an El Al aircraft as it was overflying Houthi-controlled territory Saturday and send it off course.
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
World News // 10 hours ago
Israel says it will attack Rafah by Ramadan if hostages not returned
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Israel warned on Monday that it would attack the densely packed city of Rafah by the start of Ramadan next month if all of its remaining hostages are not returned.
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
World News // 12 hours ago
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The crew of a British bulk carrier in the Red Sea off Yemen were forced to abandon ship Monday after the vessel was struck by two missiles fired by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
Historians rank Trump worst president in history, Lincoln the best
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
55 people are dead in Papua New Guinea massacre
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Houthi missiles strike British bulk carrier in Red Sea, forcing crew to abandon ship
Suspect arrested in double slaying at Colorado Springs college dormitory
Suspect arrested in double slaying at Colorado Springs college dormitory
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Boeing declines to send passenger planes to Singapore Airshow
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement