1 of 2 | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now in Turkey, arriving in Istanbul Friday on an official state visit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. File Photo courtesy of Ukrainian Presidential Press Office | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Istanbul Friday on an official state visit with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The two leaders are expected to discuss potential peace solutions to Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine, safe passage of cargo shipments through the Black Sea as well potential prisoner exchanges, Ukraine's national news agency, Ukrinform reported. Advertisement

Discussions on the movement of cargo shipments through the Black Sea will touch on the greater issue of global food security.

Zelensky and his delegation are also expected to tour a Turkish shipyard where warships are being built for the Ukrainian Navy. The first of multiple Ada-class corvettes was expected to be delivered to Ukraine in 2022 and enter service this year, but that has been delayed because of the conflict with Russia.

This marks the second official visit to Turkey for the Ukrainian leader since the Russian invasion of his country more than two years ago. He last traveled to Turkey last July where Erdogan gave his blessing to Ukraine's NATO membership bid.

Earlier this week, a Russian missile hit the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, nearby where Zelensky was conducting a secret meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Advertisement

Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly expected to visit Turkey at some point before the end of March, following his country's elections.