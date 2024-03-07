Trending
World News
March 7, 2024 / 1:49 PM

Sweden officially becomes 32nd member of NATO in Washington ceremony

By Clyde Hughes

March 7 (UPI) -- Sweden on Thursday officially became the 32nd member of NATO after a nearly two-year delay and a longstanding policy of nonalignment.

Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson delivered the NATO Instrument of Accession to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington, who accepted it as the depositor of the treaty, finalizing its entry into the military alliance.

"This has been a little bit of a road but I think we've known since day one that we would be here today and now we are," Blinken said, acknowledging the controversies that slowed Sweden's formal acceptance into NATO. "This is a historic moment for Sweden. It's historic for our alliance. It's historic for the trans-Atlantic relationship."

Kristersson said Sweden is humbled to become a member of NATO and is prepared to take on the responsibility of working with fellow member nations in keeping the region secure.

"We will live up to high expectations from all NATO allies, united we stand," he said. "Unity and solidarity will be Sweden's guiding light as a NATO member, where we share burdens, responsibilities and risks with other allies."

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in comments Thursday that Sweden is taking its "rightful place" among many of its European neighbors who are already part of the alliance to help shape NATO's policies and decisions.

"After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies' freedom and security," Stoltenberg said. "Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defense industry.

"Sweden's accession makes NATO stronger, Sweden safer and the whole alliance more secure."

Sweden's flag will be raised for the first time along with other members at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday.

Sweden and Finland asked for admittance into NATO shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, but Sweden's application was slowed by Hungary, who kept ties with the Kremlin, and Turkey, which was concerned about Sweden's response to Islamophobia there.

