"The Ottawa Police Service Homicide Unit is investigating the deaths of six people who were found at an address on Berrigan Drive just before 11 p.m. last night," the Ottawa Police posted to X on Thursday.

Police say they received an emergency call about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the bodies in a residence.

"One person has been arrested, and there is no ongoing threat to public safety," they said.

According to police, the victims were four children and two adults.

Ottawa Police Chief Eric Stubbs told CTV News that investigators did not believe the deaths were a case of domestic violence and that they were trying to determine the relationship between the victims and suspect.

"I was devastated to learn of the multiple homicide in Barrhaven, one of the most shocking incidents of violence in our city's history. We are proud to live in a safe community, but this news is distressing to all Ottawa residents," Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe posted to X Thursday.