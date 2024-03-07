Opening arguments begin in James Crumbley manslaughter trial

Opening arguments started Thursday in the James Crumbley involuntary manslaughter trial. Crumbley is facing four counts in his son Ethan's 2021 Oxford school murders in Michigan. File Photo courtesy of Oakland County Sheriff's Office/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- Opening arguments in the trial charging James Crumbley, the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, with involuntary manslaughter got underway Thursday. James Crumbley is charged with four counts related to his son's murder of four students at Michigan's Oxford High School Nov. 30, 2021. Advertisement

A jury of nine women and six men with three alternates was seated Wednesday. The all-White jurors include a nurse, a music teacher, an IT worker, a graphics worker and a foster care mom.

During the jury selection process they were asked about gun ownership, mental illness and the responsibilities of parenting.

One juror was eliminated almost immediately when he expressed an opinion that the Crumbley being charged was a "travesty of injustice." Nineteen jurors were weeded out before the final jury was selected.

Crumbley faces manslaughter charges in the deaths of Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Justin Shilling,17; and Tate Myre, 16.

Ethan Crumbley was 15 when he killed the students using a gun gifted to him by his parents. He is serving a life sentence for the four murders.

His mother Jennifer Crumbley has an April 9 sentencing date after being found guilty on four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

This is the first known case of parents being charged for a child's shooting.

Some of Ethan Crumbley's journal and text messages were admitted into evidence Wednesday over the objections of James Crumbley's defense attorney. The evidence will be used by prosecutors to show Crumbley had ignored alleged attempts by his son to get help before the murders.