March 2, 2024 / 3:34 PM

Jury finds Troconis guilty on charges related to apparent slaying of Jennifer Dulos

By Mike Heuer

March 2 (UPI) -- A jury of six has found former ESPN host and producer Michelle Troconis guilty of conspiring to murder and hide the death of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since 2019.

The jury heard eight weeks of trial testimony and evidence and spent three days deliberating before finding Troconis guilty on all charges against her.

The jury found Troconis, 49, guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of tampering with physical evidence, two counts of conspiring to tamper with physical evidence and one count of second-degree hindering prosecution.

Troconis, a one-time TV production company owner and an on-air host for ESPN South America, now faces up to 50 years in prison. She is in custody on a $6 million bond and is scheduled for sentencing on May 31.

Jennifer Dulos was 50 when she disappeared in May 2019, and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, 51, emerged as the prime suspect before he committed suicide on Jan. 30, 2020, while facing criminal charges, including murder.

Fotis Dulos killed himself by inhaling carbon monoxide while inside his car that was parked inside the garage of his home in Farmington, Conn. Troconis and Fotis Dulos lived together in Farmington and were romantically involved when Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

He left a suicide note, in which he said: "I refuse to spend even an hour more in jail for something I had nothing to do with. I want it to be known that Michelle Troconis had nothing to do with Jennifer's disappearance. And neither did Kent Mawhinney," ABC News reported.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos were undergoing a two-year divorce case that included a custody dispute when Jennifer Dulos disappeared. She was last seen on May 24, 2019, and her body never was found. A judge in 2023 declared Jennifer Dulos to be deceased despite the lack of a body.

Mawhinney is a civil attorney and a former friend of Fotis Dulos. Troconis and Fotis Dulos each referenced him in their alibis regarding their whereabouts when Jennifer Dulos was reported as missing.

An arrest warrant for Mawhinney says phone records show he contacted Fotis Dulos during the evening on May 24, 2019, but he later denied talking to him on that date.

