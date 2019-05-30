May 30 (UPI) -- Connecticut authorities are looking for a woman who's been missing for nearly a week, saying she disappeared in the middle of a bitter custody battle.

Officials said Jennifer Dulos, 50, was last seen May 24 in New Canaan. Her friends last heard from her when she dropped her children off at school. Her vehicle was later found, but she wasn't in it.

City and state police searched a 300-acre park Wednesday using drones and a helicopter.

"This investigation is being treated as a missing person case, but as with any missing person case, a criminal investigation is being conducted concurrently to determine if Jennifer was the victim of foul play or intentional harm," Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said in a statement .

"It's devastating, a heartbreaking situation," family spokesperson Carrie Luft told Good Morning America Thursday. "We are incredibly concerned, but very hopeful she will come back to us safe and sound and a great deal of what is keeping everyone going is the outpouring of support from the public."

Dulos filed for divorce from her husband of 13 years in 2017. A custody hearing was scheduled for Wednesday regarding the "safety of the children" who are between the ages of 8 and 13.

Husband Fotis Dulos' attorney requested a judge allow him to see his children, who are in New York City under the watch of an armed guard hired by the family.

In court documents, Jennifer Dulos said she feared her husband would "harm me in some way."

"She is also the most reliable and conscientious person I know," Luft said. "She is never late for anything, she show up early to everything in her life. I, and her friends and family, know she wold never ever disappear voluntarily."