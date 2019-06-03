June 3 (UPI) -- Connecticut authorities have arrested and charged a man and his girlfriend in connection to the disappearance of his estranged wife, who's now been missing for more than a week.

Fotis Dulos, 51, has been charged with hindering the prosecution and tampering with evidence. He and girlfriend Michelle Troconis, 44, were arrested Saturday at a Connecticut hotel and are being held on $500,000 bond. They will be arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court Monday.

Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing May 24 after dropping her children off at school in New Canaan, Conn. Police found her black sport-utility vehicle on the side of a road, but she hasn't been located.

The couple have been in a two-year custody battle that police said have involved threats. Both sides have also ignored court orders.

Investigators said they found traces of blood inside a home immediately after the woman disappeared, and authorities said it appeared there were attempts to clean it.