Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 5, 2024 / 11:56 PM

Florida man indicted for threatening Muslim civil rights organization

By Darryl Coote

March 5 (UPI) -- A Florida man has been indicted on charges of threatening to kill members of a Michigan Muslim civil rights organization almost two months after he was arrested for threatening to murder Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell and his family.

Michael Shapiro, 72, of West Palm Beach, was originally arrested in early January after allegedly leaving Swalwell five threatening voicemails on Dec. 19.

Advertisement

In the indictment announced Tuesday, the senior was accused of leaving three separate phone calls to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, Michigan Chapter on Dec. 8, 14 and 15, just days before he is alleged to have called Swalwell.

According to federal prosecutors, Shapiro repeatedly threatened to kill Muslim members of CAIR, whom he repeatedly called "bastards" and other expletives.

Related

"You're all violent people. Why do you come to America? Why do you come to Europe?" Shapiro said on Dec. 15, according to an excerpt of the voicemail included in the indictment. "You're violent. You're killers. You're rapists. I'm going to kill you [explitives]!"

If convicted, Shapiro faces up to 10 years' imprisonment for each count he faces.

Advertisement

"Today's charges should serve as a warning that those who threaten violence, especially when they intend to instill fear on an entire community, will be identified, investigated and aggressively prosecuted," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison of the Eastern District of Michigan said Tuesday in a statement.

Though not included in the indictment, CAIR accused Shapiro of telling them to "go back to Palestine" while parroting Israel government officials who have called Palestinians "animals."

The phone calls were made two months after Hamas' Oct. 7th attack on Israel, which ignited Israel's ongoing war in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

The attack and subsequent war have seen a surge in both anti-semitism and anti-Muslim bias.

The Jewish organization the Anti-Defamation League said last month that anti-semitic incidents in the United States have "skyrocketed" 360% since.

Meanwhile, CAIR said that in the three months of October, November and December, it received more than 3,500 complaints of anti-Muslim and anti-Palestinian hate, representing a nearly 180% increase over the same period a year prior.

CAIR said Tuesday that it "welcomes" the announcement of new charges against Shapiro.

"Incidents of hate have increased against Muslims in Michigan and all throughout America since the events of Oct. 7, 2023. This incident appears on its face to be driven by not only the genocide in Gaza, but also by the immensely anti-Muslim media coverage that followed it," CAIR-MI Executive Director Dawud Walid said in a statement.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Super Tuesday 2024: Biden, Trump win big; Haley takes Vermont
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Super Tuesday 2024: Biden, Trump win big; Haley takes Vermont
March 5 (UPI) -- Voters are casting ballots in 16 states to select the Republican and Democratic nominees for the 2024 presidential election on Super Tuesday.
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Trump demands new trial in E. Jean Carroll defamation case
March 5 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump is demanding a new trial in writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation case, or a significant reduction in the $83.3 million in damages awarded by the jury, according to a court filing Tuesday.
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. blacklists two people, three companies linked to commercial spyware
March 5 (UPI) -- The United States has announced sanctions against two people and five entities linked to a commercial spyware consortium, as the Biden administration continues to target the misuse of this growing security threat.
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
State Department announces 'Best Practices' to retrieve Nazi-looted art
March 5 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced a plan Tuesday called Best Practices to help Holocaust survivors and their families retrieve Nazi-looted art, stolen during World War II.
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New Jersey's Bob Menendez, wife, now face 16 new corruption charges
March 5 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and his wife faced 16 new allegations of obstruction in charges filed Tuesday in New York.
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dartmouth University basketball team votes to unionize
March 5 (UPI) -- The mens basketball team at the New Hampshire-based Dartmouth University on Tuesday voted to unionize in a 13-2 vote, becoming the first college sports team to form a union.
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Liberty University fined record $14 million for campus safety violations
March 5 (UPI) -- Liberty University, a private Christian school in Virginia, has been hit with a record $14 million fine for failing to report campus crime, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday.
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury selection begins in trial for father of Oxford, Mich., school shooter Ethan Crumbley
March 5 (UPI) -- Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday through Wednesday in the manslaughter trial for the father of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
White House to establish 'strike force' to tackle unfair, illegal pricing
March 5 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a task force that would tackle junkie fees that cost Americans $20 billion each year and other "unfair and illegal pricing" by corporations, the White House said.
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New model of 2024 Dodge Charger will get its muscle from lithium battery
March 5 (UPI) -- Dodge has unveiled the world's first electric muscle car in its all-new Dodge Charger, which, like its gas-powered predecessor, will maintain its extreme speed and high-octane sound.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
4 in custody as more body parts found Tuesday in New York
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement