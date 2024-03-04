Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 11:53 PM

Civilian U.S. Air Force worker charged with sharing classified information on dating site

By Darryl Coote
A civilian worker at the U.S. Air Force has been accused of sending classified information about Russia's war in Ukraine to a person claiming to be a Ukrainian woman on a foreign dating website. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
A civilian worker at the U.S. Air Force has been accused of sending classified information about Russia's war in Ukraine to a person claiming to be a Ukrainian woman on a foreign dating website. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- A civilian U.S. Air Force employee was charged Monday with sharing classified information on Russia's war against Ukraine over a foreign online dating website.

David Franklin Slater, 63, of Nebraska, retired from the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel in late 2020 and was hired to work in a classified U.S. Strategic Command space in August of the following year.

Advertisement

The indictment accuses him of transmitting national defense information over the Internet via a dating website to an unidentified co-conspirator who said they were a Ukrainian woman on their dating profile.

Prosecutors said Slater, in his position, attended USSTRATCOM briefings on Russia's war against Ukraine from February of 2022 until April of that year. During that time, he also "regularly communicated" with the co-conspirator over email and through an online messaging platform.

Related

In communications, some of which were included in the charging document, the con-conspirator plied Slater with terms of endearment and questions to provide them with "sensitive, non-public, closely held and classified NDI," which he had access to.

"Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room??" the co-conspirator is quoted in the court document as having asked Slater in one message on March 11, 2022.

Advertisement

"Beloved Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?" the co-conspirator is accused of asking on March 18.

"Dave, I hope tomorrow NATO will prepare a very unpleasant 'surprise' for Putin!" she is accused of asking Slater on April 19. "Will you tell me?"

Prosecutors said that Slater "indeed provided classified NDI" to his con-conspirator, including classified information on military targets in Russia's war against Ukraine and the Kremlin's military capabilities connected to the war.

"Mr. Slater ... knowingly transmitted classified national defense information to another person in blatant disregard for the security of his country and his oath to safeguard its secrets," Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division said in a statement.

"The Department of Justice will seek to hold accountable those who knowingly and willfully put their country at risk by disclosing classified information."

Slater has been charged with one count of conspiracy to disclose national defense information and two counts of unauthorized disclosure of national defense information. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment, three years' supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 for each offense.

He is scheduled to make his initial court appearance in the District of Nebraska on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump wins North Dakota GOP caucuses, ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump wins North Dakota GOP caucuses, ahead of Super Tuesday
March 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican caucuses Monday night, beating rival Nikki Haley ahead of Super Tuesday, as he moves closer to the Republican nomination.
New Mexico governor signs 4 bills to strengthen gun control, violent crime penalties
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New Mexico governor signs 4 bills to strengthen gun control, violent crime penalties
March 4 (UPI) -- New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a handful of public safety measures on Monday that strengthen restrictions on gun ownership and penalties for violent crimes.
Harris delivers remarks to firefighter union in 'surprise drop-by'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Harris delivers remarks to firefighter union in 'surprise drop-by'
March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by this year's International Association of Fire Fighters legislative conference Monday to thank members for their "calling to protect people in their most dire moments of need."
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
March 4 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's legal team filed their opposition Monday to a limited gag order motion in his New York hush money case, calling it "unconstitutional and unlawful."
Supreme Court temporarily halts rollout of Texas migrant arrest law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Supreme Court temporarily halts rollout of Texas migrant arrest law
March 4 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Monday moved to temporarily halt the introduction of a new Texas law under which local authorities would be allowed to arrest migrants believed to be illegally entering the country.
Bitcoin tops $67K, edges closer to all-time high
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bitcoin tops $67K, edges closer to all-time high
March 4 (UPI) -- Bitcoin edged closer to an all-time high Monday, as it topped $67,000. The largest crypto asset neared its own record high of $69,000, as it rapidly approached silver's nearly $1.4 trillion market capitalization.
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ammo supplier testifies he never provided live rounds to 'Rust' set
March 4 (UPI) -- A business owner who supplied prop firearms for the movie Rust testified Monday he never gave live ammunition to the production as prosecutors sought to prove manslaughter charges against the film's armorer.
Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that a former Venezuelan military official had pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, bribing foreign officials and for defrauding foreign financial institutions.
U.S. Coast Guard, British sailors seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. Coast Guard, British sailors seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean Sea
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and a British warship have recovered some 6,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $280 million, from a speedboat near the U.S. Virgin Islands, officials announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement