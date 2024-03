A New York man was sentenced Thursday to 42 months for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that resulted in the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington D.C. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- A New York man who smoked marijuana in a senator's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to 42 months in prison. Brandon Craig Fellows, 29, was sentenced to 37 months in prison on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the riots and an additional five months for a contempt of court charge, the Justice Department said.

Fellows was arrested in New York by the FBI 10 days after the riots and convicted of disrupting an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly conduct in August.

The Justice Department said Fellows attended the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Eclipse near the National Mall and then marched with a large crowd toward the Capitol Building.

Fellows then entered the Capitol building via a broken window and entered the offices of an Oregon senator where he put his feet on a conference table and smoked marijuana.

After leaving the Capitol Building, Fellows gave an interview to a news network that was covering the riot.

"There's just a whole bunch of people lighting up in some Oregon room," Fellows told the interviewer.

While inside the Capitol, Fellows also stood on top of broken furniture while waving a flag and while exciting heckled a pair of Capitol Police Officers, the Justice Department said.

According to the Justice Department, over 1,313 people have been charged in connection to the riot.