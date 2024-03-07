Trending
March 7, 2024 / 6:43 AM

U.S. believes Gaza cease-fire obstacles 'not insurmountable,' Hamas backs away from talks

By Paul Godfrey
A pall of black smoke billows above southern Gaza on Wednesday amid continued Israeli bombardment of targets in the strip even as talks to negotiate as cease-fire were underway in the Egyptian capital Cairo. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 2 | A pall of black smoke billows above southern Gaza on Wednesday amid continued Israeli bombardment of targets in the strip even as talks to negotiate as cease-fire were underway in the Egyptian capital Cairo. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The United States believes a Gaza cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas is still achievable despite the militant group walking away from discussions.

Calling the obstacles to an agreement "not insurmountable", State Department spokesman Mathew Miller told a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday that the administration continued to believe a cease-fire deal can be reached.

"A deal is in the interest of Israel, it's in the interest of the Palestinian people and it's in the interest of the broader region. So we're going to continue to push for one," he said.

Miller refused to be drawn on what the sticking points blocking a breakthrough were but denied the talks were at an impasse, insisting that they were "ongoing."

However, he said Israel had "put forward a serious proposal on the table and it is for Hamas to accept it."

"It's also for Hamas to engage in good faith and show that they actually want to get a deal and we will continue to engage in good faith on our behalf and continue to try to get a deal over the finish line."

Asked if anything he had seen in recent days might indicate Hamas did not want a deal, Miller said it was difficult to ever say that a terrorist organization that attacks innocent civilians was "acting wholly in good faith," but stressed that it was a negotiation, the details of which he would not be revealing.

He also made no mention of Ramadan, which begins Saturday, the de facto deadline for a cease-fire deal to be struck after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent shudders through Western capitals by pledging to launch an all-out ground offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah by March 10.

The latest comments from the State Department came as the Hamas delegation on Thursday temporarily withdrew from four days' of negotiations in Cairo over a proposed six-week cease-fire and an Israeli-hostages-for-Palestinian-prisoners swap.

"The Hamas delegation left Cairo today to consult with the movement's leadership, as negotiations and efforts continue to stop the aggression, return the displaced, and bring relief aid to our Palestinian people," Hamas said in a statement.

CNN quoted Hamas sources as saying the sticking points to reaching a deal were that the group wanted a permanent cease-fire, people displaced to other parts of Gaza to be able to return home and an Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza.

Latest Headlines

Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
World News // 2 hours ago
Kim Jong Un calls for war preparations amid U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 7 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a training base and called for ramping up drills to prepare for war, state-run media reported Thursday, as U.S. and South Korean forces conducted a joint military exercise.
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
South Africa makes urgent ask of World Court for more measures against Israel
March 7 (UPI) -- South Africa on Wednesday again asked for urgent provisional measures to be added to a January order by the World Court against Israel to reflect the dire situation in Gaza.
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
World News // 22 hours ago
Houthi attack on merchant vessel kills 3, injures at least 4
March 6 (UPI) -- A Houthi attack on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday killed three people and injured at least four others, marking the first time the Iran proxy militia has claimed lives in its attacks on the Red Sea.
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
World News // 19 hours ago
World Food Program says IDF blocked trucks delivering food to Gaza
March 6 (UPI) -- The World Food Program says its delivery of crucial aid into Gaza has been delayed by Israeli authorities as the U.N. reports starvation among Palestinian civilians.
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
World News // 17 hours ago
Russian missile explodes in Odessa close to Zelensky-Greek PM meeting
March 6 (UPI) -- A Russian missile appeared to have struck in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa close to where President Volodymyr Zelensky was holding a top-secret meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, calls for election day protests in Russia
World News // 17 hours ago
Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny, calls for election day protests in Russia
March 6 (UPI) -- Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, on Wednesday called on Russian citizens to protest the nation's upcoming elections.
U.N.: 8,565 people died on global migrant routes in 2023, highest on record
World News // 19 hours ago
U.N.: 8,565 people died on global migrant routes in 2023, highest on record
March 6 (UPI) -- The U.N.'s International Organization for Migration said Wednesday 2023 was the deadliest year on record for migrants, with at least 8,565 people dying on global migration routes.
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
World News // 23 hours ago
British SAS soldiers arrested on suspicion of murdering a Islamic Jihad operative in Syria
March 6 (UPI) -- Five serving British special forces soldiers are under arrest on suspicion of murder by military authorities in connection with the killing of a suspected member of Islamic Jihad in Syria in 2022.
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
World News // 1 day ago
Nine men sentenced to prison in Russia's crackdown on Jehovah's Witnesses
March 6 (UPI) -- Nine Jehovah's Witnesses have been convicted in Russia in connection to practicing their religion, according to the church.
France scales back Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid security concerns
World News // 1 day ago
France scales back Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid security concerns
March 5 (UPI) -- France is scaling back plans to host 600,000 spectators for the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the French government announced Tuesday, amid growing concerns over security and crowd-control.
