Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 1:29 AM

Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza

By Darryl Coote
Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, in Selma, Ala. Photo by Christian Monterrosa/UPI
1 of 3 | Vice President Kamala Harris visits the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday on Sunday, in Selma, Ala. Photo by Christian Monterrosa/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for "an immediate cease-fire" in the fighting in Gaza, as a proposal to halt the war has been presented to Hamas.

Harris made the remarks while in Selma, Ala., on Sunday amid the White House's full-court press to enact a six-week cease-fire in Gaza that would permit the safe distribution of much-needed aid in the Palestinian enclave while seeing the roughly 150 Israeli hostages still held by Hamas released.

Advertisement

"Given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate cease-fire," Harris said to applause from the crowd at Edmund Pettus Bridge, "for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table."

This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom and self-determination."

Advertisement

U.S. officials have said that a six-week cease-fire has been presented to both sides.

On Saturday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters that Israel has "basically" signed off on the agreement.

"And right now, the ball is in the court of Hamas," the official said.

Harris on Sunday called on Hamas to accept the deal.

"Hamas claims it wants a cease-fire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal," she said.

"Let's get a cease-fire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. And let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza."

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., remarked online that "this is the first time this language has been used by the Biden administration.

"It is important," she said. "Now, let's back it up with policy shift."

The call was made as the Biden administration has come under criticism from its own party for its support of Israel's war, while the Biden administration has increased its public criticism of Israel, especially after more than 100 civilians were killed on Thursday while waiting in line for aid.

Advertisement

Harris, who was in Selma for the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, described the situation in Gaza as "devastating" and a "humanitarian crisis."

"People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act," she said.

"And the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses," she said. "They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel, sites and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can reach those in need."

On Friday, Biden announced the start of airdropping missions of U.S. humanitarian aid into Gaza, with the first airdrop having occurred Saturday.

The war in Gaza began Oct. 7, when Hamas launched a bloody attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people.

Israel has responded with nearly five months of indiscriminate bombing and a ground invasion that has killed some 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children while displacing the majority of Gaza's 2.2 million people.

Read More

Latest Headlines

In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
March 3 (UPI) -- Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, has won the District of Colombia's Republican primary, securing her first victory over front-runner Donald Trump and making her the first woman to win a GOP primary.
Police arrest teen in State Island hospital shooting
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest teen in State Island hospital shooting
March 3 (UPI) -- Staten Island police have arrested a teenager following a shooting rampage inside Richmond University Medical Center, police said Sunday night.
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ferocious winter storm continues to pound Mountain West
March 3 (UPI) -- More than 15,000 homes and businesses remain without power Sunday as a ferocious winter storm blasted parts of California over the weekend. The number is down from a high of 40,000, utilities officials said.
Biden support slides in latest polls
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden support slides in latest polls
March 3 (UPI) -- Results of a new poll show President Joe Biden's approval rating has slipped and he trails Donald Trump in several key areas just as the campaign for the 2024 election heats up.
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
March 3 (UPI) -- Hundreds of people endured the rain in New York City, joined by actress Susan Sarandon, and the Boston area on Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza.
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
March 3 (UPI) -- Palestinian groups are calling for supporters to protest a purported auction of homes on occupied Palestinian land at the Keter Torah Synagogue in New Jersey.
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Donald Trump dominates state GOP caucuses ahead of Super Tuesday
March 2 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump swept the Michigan GOP Convention Saturday at a convention in Grand Rapids. 
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Univ. of Maryland suspends frat, sorority events over misconduct allegations
March 2 (UPI) -- The University of Maryland has issued a cease and desist order to some of its fraternities and sororities after accusations of hazing and misconduct that "threatened the safety and well-being" of students.
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Feds open discrimination probe of Nex Benedict's school in Oklahoma
March 2 (UPI) -- Oklahoma's Owasso Public Schools is under federal investigation for potential discrimination related to the recent death of former non-binary 10th-grader Nex Benedict.
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Son of Kansas City Chiefs coach has DUI sentence commuted
March 2 (UPI) -- Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons says he has commuted the drunken driving sentence issued to former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid three years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
New Jersey synagogue will allegedly auction off occupied Palestinian land
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Thousands march for Palestine across U.S. as Orthodox Jews block highways in Israel
Biden support slides in latest polls
Biden support slides in latest polls
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement