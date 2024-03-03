Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck

Palestinian children wait to receive a portion of food at a make-shift charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- Hamas accused Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck on Sunday as the humanitarian crisis from the war in Gaza continues to grow. The Palestinian militia, considered to be a terrorist group by Israel and the United States as well as their allies, said on Telegram and reviewed by UPI that the aid truck was attacked in the city of Deir al-Balah, leading to an unspecified number of deaths of Palestinians. Advertisement

Hamas said that the attack "is an affirmation" of Israel and its "war of genocide and ethnic cleansing," blasting Israeli forces for "systematic starvation" and depriving Palestinians of aid. The militia said Israel's attack is in "complete disregard" for the decision of the International Court of Justice.

"The continued occupation by targeting aid and relief convoys expresses an unprecedented level of criminality and brutality in our contemporary history," Hamas said in its statement.

The attack was also addressed by Hamas' Gaza Health Ministry, which indicated that dozens of people were killed or injured.

"The Israeli occupation forces carry out systematic genocide crimes targeting hundreds of thousands of hungry bellies in northern Gaza," the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Advertisement

Gaza's government media office said in a statement on Telegram, reviewed by Al Jazeera, that around 2.4 million people are suffering from food shortages.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that Israeli forces are continuing a siege targeting the organization's Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis.

"This has led to a catastrophic deterioration in the conditions," the PRCS said, adding that food supplies and fuel are expected to run out in a week, and other supplies, as the IDF continues shelling around the hospital. "Remaining drinking water is only enough for three days. The accumulation of waste has led to the spread of some infectious diseases among the displaced."

So far, Israeli forces have killed at least 30,410 Palestinians and injured another 71,700 people since the latest iteration of the conflict broke out in October.