Advertisement
World News
March 2, 2024 / 1:12 PM

First U.S. humanitarian aid successfully air-dropped in Gaza, military says

By Simon Druker
The first American aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command
1 of 4 | The first American aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed. Photo courtesy U.S. Central Command

March 2 (UPI) -- The first American humanitarian aid shipments to Gaza were successfully air dropped into the Palestinian enclave Saturday, U.S. military officials confirmed.

Aid shipments -- including food -- were delivered between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time in conjunction with the Royal Jordanian Air Force, U.S. Central Command announced.

Advertisement

American officials said U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules cargo aircraft dropped more than 38,000 meals along the coastline of Gaza.

The "essential relief" drops come a day after President Joe Biden confirmed the United States would begin air-dropping aid to Gaza in the absence of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas militants.

Biden confirmed the news at the White House while meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. At the time, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby did not say exactly when the deliveries would begin, only that the operation would be in the coming days.

Advertisement

Kirby said once they started, the U.S. military would carry out several airdrops that would continue for multiple weeks.

A report released Friday by the U.N. World Health Organization states 10 children have died in Gaza hospitals from malnutrition and dehydration so far during the current conflict, with even more child starvation feared.

"The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. government efforts to provide life-saving humanitarian assistance to the people in Gaza. We are conducting planning for potential follow-on airborne aid delivery missions," the Pentagon said Saturday.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort to get more aid into Gaza, including by expanding the flow of aid through land corridors and routes."

Saturday's drop comes as Egypt's military confirmed it completed delivery of another round of humanitarian shipments the same day to Gaza. Egyptian officials said the air drop included tons of supplies, including food to aid the Palestinian people.

Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and France have all previously air-dropped humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
World News // 2 hours ago
British ship M/V Rubymar, crippled by Houthi strikes, sinks in Red Sea
March 2 (UPI) -- The British bulk carrier M/V Rubymar, crippled by fire from Houthi rebels last month, sank in international waters in the Red Sea on Saturday, Yemeni government officials announced.
5 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port of Odesa
World News // 3 hours ago
5 killed in Russian drone attack on Ukrainian port of Odesa
March 2 (UPI) -- Five people were killed and eight were injured Saturday during a Russian drone attack in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, part of a larger assault overnight assault across the country, according to emergency officials.
Dozens arrested in Russia as Alexei Navalny laid to rest amid heavy police presence
World News // 1 day ago
Dozens arrested in Russia as Alexei Navalny laid to rest amid heavy police presence
March 1 (UPI) -- Navalny's family, friends laid the late Russian opposition leader to rest on Friday that drew thousands of supporters as they battled security barriers by state authorities as dozens of citizens were detained in Russia.
EU to resume UNRWA funding as doubt cast on Israeli claims about staff
World News // 23 hours ago
EU to resume UNRWA funding as doubt cast on Israeli claims about staff
March 1 (UPI) -- The European Union will resume funding for the United Nations Relief Works Agency as international agencies and media reports cast doubt on Israeli government claims that employees took part in the Oct. 7 attacks.
U.N. report cites 10 kids starving to death in Gaza, but officials fear death toll greater
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report cites 10 kids starving to death in Gaza, but officials fear death toll greater
March 1 (UPI) -- Ten children have starved to death in Gaza, according to a United Nations report released Friday. Even more child starvation deaths are feared.
Ex-Canadian PM Brian Mulroney remembered as champion of democracy
World News // 1 day ago
Ex-Canadian PM Brian Mulroney remembered as champion of democracy
March 1 (UPI) -- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is being remembered as a champion of democracy and the environment, helping to end the Cold War and reducing acid rain from the United States. He died at age 84.
Japan's Nikkei remains in record territory, falls short of 40,000
World News // 1 day ago
Japan's Nikkei remains in record territory, falls short of 40,000
March 1 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index made gains during trading Friday, continuing its climb into record territory and closing the week just shy of the 40,000 mark.
Boeing delivery delays force Ryanair to cut service over summer
World News // 1 day ago
Boeing delivery delays force Ryanair to cut service over summer
March 1 (UPI) -- Ryanair will cut service frequency on some routes because of a delivery delay of new Boeing aircraft, the Irish ultra low-cost airline confirmed Friday.
U.N., EU call for probe into killings of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza
World News // 1 day ago
U.N., EU call for probe into killings of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza
March 1 (UPI) -- A call by the United Nations for an investigation into a disputed incident that left 117 Palestinians dead and hundreds more injured in northern Gaza as they queued for food aid was backed by the EU and other countries.
Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023
World News // 1 day ago
Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023
March 1 (UPI) -- A boom in manufacturing helped India's economy surge in the fourth quarter with annual GDP up 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, as the world's fastest-growing economy eyes its nearest rivals, Japan and Germany.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
University of Florida to fire all DEI employees to avoid violating state law
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Colorado paramedic sentenced to 5 years for ketamine death of Elijah McClain
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Judge to rule in 2 weeks on 'conflict' question in Trump Ga. election case
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Police confirm death of missing Florida teen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement