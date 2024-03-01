Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 1, 2024 / 2:12 PM

U.N. report cites 10 kids starving to death in Gaza, but officials fear death toll greater

By Ehren Wynder
Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Ten children have reportedly died from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza hospitals since Oct. 7, but the United Nations warned the unofficial number could be higher. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI.
1 of 3 | Palestinians attend Friday prayers near the ruins of a mosque destroyed in Israeli strikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Ten children have reportedly died from malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza hospitals since Oct. 7, but the United Nations warned the unofficial number could be higher. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI. | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Ten children have starved to death in Gaza, according to a United Nations report released Friday. Even more child starvation deaths are feared.

U.N. World Health Organization spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said in a statement that the official record as of Friday states 10 children have died in Gaza hospitals from malnutrition and dehydration.

Advertisement

"A very sad threshold ... [but] the unofficial numbers can unfortunately be expected to be higher," Lindmeier said.

Israel's ongoing war with Hamas has led to one in four Palestinians facing "catastrophic levels" of food insecurity, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Related

The U.N. and European Union have called for an investigation into an incident Thursday when over 100 people were killed and hundreds more were injured in northern Gaza while awaiting food and aid from a relief convoy.

Hamas accused the Israel Defense Force of opening fire on Palestinians seeking aid, but the IDF denied any wrongdoing and claimed the victims were trampled after the crowd rushed the convoy.

Humanitarian organizations have told the U.N. Security Council that the pattern of attacks by the IDF against hospitals and relief convoys was "either intentional or indicative of reckless incompetence."

Advertisement

"We saw pictures from Al-Shifa [hospital] where victims ... were lying next to each other waiting for any treatment," Lindmeier said, noting all of Gaza's water and electricity has "more or less been cut" since the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.

OCHA spokesperson Jens Laerke said the conflict has made finding food in Gaza "almost impossible."

"Putting food on the table ... has completely stopped. The very foundation for people's daily sustenance is being ripped away."

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, which is used by aid agencies as a reference, indicated the entire population of Gaza [about 2.1 million] faces "crisis" levels of food insecurity, about 50% [1.17 million] of the population face "emergency" levels of food insecurity, and around half a million people are facing "catastrophic conditions."

Latest Headlines

EU to resume UNRWA funding as doubt cast on Israeli claims about staff
World News // 29 minutes ago
EU to resume UNRWA funding as doubt cast on Israeli claims about staff
March 1 (UPI) -- The European Union will resume funding for the United Nations Relief Works Agency as international agencies and media reports cast doubt on Israeli government claims that employees took part in the Oct. 7 attacks.
Ex-Canadian PM Brian Mulroney remembered as champion of democracy
World News // 1 hour ago
Ex-Canadian PM Brian Mulroney remembered as champion of democracy
March 1 (UPI) -- Former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney is being remembered as a champion of democracy and the environment, helping to end the Cold War and reducing acid rain from the United States. He died at age 84.
Japan's Nikkei remains in record territory, falls short of 40,000
World News // 2 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei remains in record territory, falls short of 40,000
March 1 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index made gains during trading Friday, continuing its climb into record territory and closing the week just shy of the 40,000 mark.
Boeing delivery delays force Ryanair to cut service over summer
World News // 4 hours ago
Boeing delivery delays force Ryanair to cut service over summer
March 1 (UPI) -- Ryanair will cut service frequency on some routes because of a delivery delay of new Boeing aircraft, the Irish ultra low-cost airline confirmed Friday.
U.N., EU call for probe into killings of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza
World News // 7 hours ago
U.N., EU call for probe into killings of Palestinians awaiting aid in Gaza
March 1 (UPI) -- A call by the United Nations for an investigation into a disputed incident that left 117 Palestinians dead and hundreds more injured in northern Gaza as they queued for food aid was backed by the EU and other countries.
Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny laid to rest in Moscow funeral
World News // 7 hours ago
Thousands gather as Alexei Navalny laid to rest in Moscow funeral
March 1 (UPI) -- A funeral for late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny got underway on Friday on the outskirts of Moscow but not without some complications.
Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023
World News // 8 hours ago
Indian economy expanded by 8.4% in final three months of 2023
March 1 (UPI) -- A boom in manufacturing helped India's economy surge in the fourth quarter with annual GDP up 8.4% compared with the same period in 2022, as the world's fastest-growing economy eyes its nearest rivals, Japan and Germany.
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
World News // 12 hours ago
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
SEOUL, March 1 (UPI) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for unification with North Korea in a speech Friday, while condemning the "repressive rule" of the Pyongyang regime.
44 killed in Dhaka apartment fire
World News // 15 hours ago
44 killed in Dhaka apartment fire
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- At least 44 people were killed in a fire that tore through a seven-story apartment building in the Bangladesh capital of Dhaka overnight, authorities said.
Hundreds march across Israel to call attention to hostages held by Hamas
World News // 19 hours ago
Hundreds march across Israel to call attention to hostages held by Hamas
Feb. 29 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the families of hostages in Israel's war against Hamas continued their four-day march to Jerusalem on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Missouri police officer, court employee fatally shot while serving eviction papers
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Former WWE wrestler 'Billy Jack' Haynes charged in shooting death of his wife
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
Man who shot woman for pulling into wrong driveway sentenced to 25 to life
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
South Korea's Yoon slams 'truly deplorable' North Korean remarks, calls for unification
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Boeing to pay a $51M civil penalty to resolve export violations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement