St. Vincent to deport three men of killing two Americans

March 5 (UPI) -- Three escaped inmates from Grenada suspected of killing two Americans earlier this month in St. Vincent have been ordered removed to their native country, the court said.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Atiba Stanislaus, 25-year-old Trevon Robertson and 30-year-old Ron Mitchell.

They have been accused of escaping from a Grenada jail where they were being held on charges of rape, robbery and violence and other offenses on Feb. 18.

Amid their escape, they are believed to have hijacked a yacht and in the process killed Americans Ralph Hendry, 66, and Kathy Brandel, 71.

The trio were recaptured by police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Feb. 21, and pleaded guilty days later to four counts of immigration-related offenses.

During sentencing on Monday, Senior Magistrate Colin John issued a removal order for the men to be deported back to Grenada, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

The judge also ordered they be held until preparations were finalized for their repatriation.

Authorities have said that the three men hijacked the Amercians' yacht as it was moored at Grenada's Grand Anne's Beach, which is about six miles south of the capital St. George's.

The three men are accused of kidnapping the American couple and sailing their vessel to St. Vincent. During the voyage, the three men are believed to have "committed several criminal acts, including bodily harm, to the couple," Royal Saint Vincent and Grenadines Police Force spokesperson Junior Simmons earlier said.