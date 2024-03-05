Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2024 / 1:26 AM

St. Vincent to deport three men of killing two Americans

By Darryl Coote

March 5 (UPI) -- Three escaped inmates from Grenada suspected of killing two Americans earlier this month in St. Vincent have been ordered removed to their native country, the court said.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Atiba Stanislaus, 25-year-old Trevon Robertson and 30-year-old Ron Mitchell.

Advertisement

They have been accused of escaping from a Grenada jail where they were being held on charges of rape, robbery and violence and other offenses on Feb. 18.

Amid their escape, they are believed to have hijacked a yacht and in the process killed Americans Ralph Hendry, 66, and Kathy Brandel, 71.

Related

The trio were recaptured by police in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Feb. 21, and pleaded guilty days later to four counts of immigration-related offenses.

During sentencing on Monday, Senior Magistrate Colin John issued a removal order for the men to be deported back to Grenada, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said in a statement.

The judge also ordered they be held until preparations were finalized for their repatriation.

Advertisement

Authorities have said that the three men hijacked the Amercians' yacht as it was moored at Grenada's Grand Anne's Beach, which is about six miles south of the capital St. George's.

The three men are accused of kidnapping the American couple and sailing their vessel to St. Vincent. During the voyage, the three men are believed to have "committed several criminal acts, including bodily harm, to the couple," Royal Saint Vincent and Grenadines Police Force spokesperson Junior Simmons earlier said.

Latest Headlines

Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
World News // 1 hour ago
Jeff Bezos dethrones Elon Musk to become world's richest person
March 4 (UPI) -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has dethroned Tesla's chief executive Elon Musk as the richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after Tesla stock tumbled more than 7% on Monday.
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 17 hours ago
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
March 4 (UPI) -- France became the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right after French lawmakers adopted the bill by 780 votes for and 72 against, a move inspired by the U.S. reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
World News // 15 hours ago
Japan's Nikkei stock index closes above 40,000 for the first time
March 4 (UPI) -- Japan's Nikkei stock index breached 40,000 for the first time Monday, closing at a record-high 40,109.23 after reaching a high of 40,314.64 during trading.
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
World News // 15 hours ago
Apple fined $1.95B for blocking music streaming customers from getting cheapest deal
March 4 (UPI) -- The European Union fined Apple at least $1.95 billion on Monday for exploiting its market position to illegally block music subscription providers directing App Store users toward cheaper prices elsewhere.
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
World News // 18 hours ago
German ambassador to Russia summoned over leaked talk on arms for Ukraine
March 4 (UPI) -- Germany leveled allegations at Russia of engaging in "information warfare" to sow division in the country after Russian media published a recording of four top military officers discussing arms for Ukraine.
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
World News // 22 hours ago
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
March 4 (UPI) -- The government of Haiti has declared a 72-hour state of emergency following a weekend of violence that included violent gangs attacking two prisons, facilitating the escape of nearly 3,600 inmates.
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
World News // 22 hours ago
U.S., South Korea begin large-scale joint military exercise on tense Korean Peninsula
SEOUL, March 4 (UPI) -- The United States and South Korea kicked off an 11-day joint military exercise Monday, defense officials said, including ramped-up field training drills and a focus on countering threats from the nuclear-armed North.
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
World News // 1 day ago
Hamas accuses Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck
March 3 (UPI) -- Hamas accused Israel of targeting a Kuwaiti aid truck on Sunday as the humanitarian crisis from the war in Gaza continues to grow.
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
World News // 2 days ago
WTO closes ministers' conference with tense negotiations, few agreements
March 2 (UPI) -- Members of the World Trade Organization wrapped up the 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi Saturday with a consensus to extend a moratorium on e-commerce tariffs for two years and little else.
Grammy winner gets 3-year prison sentence in Iran for anti-regime song
World News // 2 days ago
Grammy winner gets 3-year prison sentence in Iran for anti-regime song
March 2 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning Iranian musician Shervin Hajipour has been sentenced to more than three years in prison in connection with a song he wrote that became the anthem for anti-regime protests in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Solar eclipse emergency: Texas county braces for fuel shortages, massive crowds
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Trump opposes 'unconstitutional' gag order in N.Y. hush-money case
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
Kamala Harris calls for 'immediate cease-fire' in Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement