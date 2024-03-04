Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 4, 2024 / 5:47 PM

U.S. Coast Guard, British sailors seize 6,000 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean Sea

By Sheri Walsh
British sailors on the HMS Trent celebrate a coordinated drug bust with the U.S. Coast Guard near the U.S. Virgin Islands, netting approximately 6,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $280 million, officials announced Monday. Photo courtesy of U.K. Ministry of Defense
British sailors on the HMS Trent celebrate a coordinated drug bust with the U.S. Coast Guard near the U.S. Virgin Islands, netting approximately 6,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $280 million, officials announced Monday. Photo courtesy of U.K. Ministry of Defense

March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard and a British warship have recovered some 6,000 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $280 million, following a high-speed chase on the Caribbean Sea near the U.S. Virgin Islands, officials announced Monday.

British sailors on the HMS Trent and an American patrol aircraft chased, and eventually intercepted, the drug-smuggling boat as the crew began tossing its cargo into the water, according to a statement by the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defense.

Advertisement

This is the HMS Trent's second drug bust in three weeks, after seizing $90 million of cocaine in January.

"Drugs bust #2 for Trent!" the HMS Trent wrote in a post Monday on X, along with photos of the coordinated effort. "Running total seized is now 8,031 pounds, worth over $380 million."

Advertisement

"During a high-speed chase, the smugglers tried to offload their illegal cargo, but Royal Marines coxswains and the USCG boarding team closed in, took control of the vessel and detained four crew members," the ministry added.

The crew aboard the HMS Trent spent 10 hours searching a 24 square-mile area of the Caribbean Sea, and managed to retrieve close to 2,000 pounds of cocaine that had been tossed into the water.

While officials did not reveal when the drug seizure was made, or where the drugs came from, Commanding Officer Tim Langford praised both the British and U.S. crews for their work.

"The achievements of this ship and her crew in the last nine months have been spectacular, and it is brilliant to see the hard work and dedication of this amazing team paying off," said Langford. "The team is rightly proud of their efforts, and those of our USCG colleagues."

The Caribbean Sea is a heavily trafficked avenue for illegal drugs, according to a report on the Caribbean narcotics trade from the White House.

In January, federal agents seized more than a ton of cocaine aboard a ship en route to Humacao, Puerto Rico.

"This operation sends a clear message: The Royal Navy remains resolute in its efforts to disrupt and dismantle the operations of drug traffickers across the world," Grant Shapps, U.K. Secretary of State for Defense, said Monday.

Advertisement

"We will continue to ensure that those who seek to profit from illegal drugs face the full force of justice."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Ex-Venezuela National Guard officer charged in bribery, other crimes in Florida
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department said Monday that a former Venezuelan military official had pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering, bribing foreign officials and for defrauding foreign financial institutions.
NAACP files civil rights complaint over Minnesota's child welfare practices
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
NAACP files civil rights complaint over Minnesota's child welfare practices
March 4 (UPI) -- The state of Minnesota and its two largest counties have engaged in systematic discrimination against Black families in their child welfare policies, according to a complaint filed Monday.
First person to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty, faces June sentencing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
First person to breach U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 found guilty, faces June sentencing
March 4 (UPI) -- The Kentucky man who was the first known person to breach the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack was found guilty Monday by a Washington, D.C., court.
4 California deputies injured after suspect leads chase before dying in crash
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
4 California deputies injured after suspect leads chase before dying in crash
March 4 (UPI) -- One man is dead after four sheriff's deputies were injured early Monday in California in an incident that remains under investigation.
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
March 4 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that former President Donald Trump can appear on the ballot, reversing a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court.
Efforts to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales get $500K boost
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Efforts to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales get $500K boost
March 4 (UPI) -- Efforts to preserve the severely endangered population of North Atlantic right whales were bolstered Monday with $500,000 in funding to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA.
JetBlue, Spirit Airlines call off merger citing regulator obstructions
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
JetBlue, Spirit Airlines call off merger citing regulator obstructions
March 4 (UPI) -- JetBlue and Spirit Airlines on Monday indicated an amicably mutual end to a planned merger deal which began nearly two years ago.
First over-the-counter birth control pill in U.S. now available
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
First over-the-counter birth control pill in U.S. now available
March 4 (UPI) -- The first-ever daily birth control pill in the United States that does not need a prescription will now be available online and at in-store locations nationwide this week.
2 winters of epic storms make California drought-free through 2025, experts say
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
2 winters of epic storms make California drought-free through 2025, experts say
In the wake of a blizzard that unloaded nearly 100 inches of snow on California, AccuWeather forecasters are making a major announcement: California will be free of widespread drought through at least 2025.
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwe leaders for political, economic, human rights abuses
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Zimbabwe leaders for political, economic, human rights abuses
March 4 (UPI) -- The federal government on Monday announced a new series of sanctions aimed at top Zimbabwe government officials in response to what the White House has called "gross abuses of political, economic and human rights."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Haiti declares state of emergency after thousands escape prison
Biden support slides in latest polls
Biden support slides in latest polls
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
In historic win, Nikki Haley beats Trump in D.C. Republican primary
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
Police arrest teen in Staten Island hospital rampage
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Supreme Court reverses Colorado ruling; Donald Trump eligible for ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement