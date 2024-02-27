Two Americans presumed dead in Grenada prisoner escape

Feb. 27 (UPI) -- Two Americans who went missing during an escape attempt by three prisoners who escaped custody earlier this month are presumed dead and are believed to have been disposed of in the water, Grenadian Police said Monday.

The three escapees, Ron Mitchell, 30, Trevon Robertson, 19, and Abita Stanislaus, 25, escaped from the South St. Geroge police station where they were being held on charges of robbery with violence. Mitchell is also accused of rape.

Police suspect the trio, who were recaptured Wednesday, hijacked the Yacht "Simplicity" and that two Americans, identified as couple Ralph Hendry, 66, and Kathy Brandel, 71, were killed in the process.

"The investigation thus far indicates that after the suspects or the escapes escaped, they hijacked a yacht named 'Simplicity' that was moored at Grand Anne's beach in Grenada and kidnapped the couple," said Royal Saint Vincent and Grenadines Police Force Spokesperson Junior Simmons. "The investigation further reveals that when sailing from Grenada the suspects committed several criminal acts, including bodily harm to the couple."

According to Simmons, though no bodies were discovered, there was evidence of violence discovered on the yacht.

"The scene was processed and found to be consistent with signs of violence. Several items were strewn on the deck and in the cabin a red substance that resembled blood was seen on board. There was no discovery of bodies on board the yacht," said Simmons.

"It is presumed that Ralph Hendry and Kathy Randel are deceased," Simmons continued.

Simmons said the suspects were cooperating with the investigation.

Royal Grenada Police Force Commissioner Don McKenzie said, "information suggests that while travelling between Grenada and St Vincent, they disposed of the occupants."