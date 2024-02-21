Trending
Advertisement
World News
Feb. 21, 2024 / 11:30 PM

U.S. bipartisan delegation arrives in Taiwan in sign of deepening relations

By Darryl Coote
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., led a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., led a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rep. Mike Gallagher, chairman of the House select committee on China, is leading a bipartisan delegation to Taiwan as the United States continues to deepen its relationship with the self-governing island amid growing competition with Beijing.

The delegation arrived in Taiwan at about 5:30 a.m. local time Thursday and met with President Tsai Ing-wen and other officials of her administration at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei.

Advertisement

"Today, we've come as Democrats and Republicans to show our bipartisan support for this partnership, which thanks to your leadership I think is stronger and more rock-solid than ever," Gallagher, R-Wis. said during the joint press conference.

It is the first trip to Taiwan by the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party and follows Tsai's visit to the United States last year.

Advertisement

In December, the House committee also adopted a strategy of 150 policies it said would reset the United States's economic and technological competition with China.

In her remarks to the delegation, Tsai thanked the Biden administration and Congress for continuing to assist Taiwan in strengthening its self-defense capabilities through the National Self-Defense Authorization Act.

"Together, we are safeguarding freedom and democracy and maintaining regional peace," she said.

"The Taiwan of today plays a crucial role in upholding global peace and democracy. We will continue to advance our international partnerships and engage in the world."

She also said the arrival of the delegations demonstrates "staunch U.S. support, for Taiwan's democracy through concrete actions."

Concerning the strategy the committee adopted late last year, she called for the United States to, in particular, pass the U.S.-Taiwan Expedited Double-Tax Relief Act, stating it will create more profitable avenues for both their businesses while building "a mutually beneficial trade and economic environment."

The delegation -- which also includes ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., and Reps. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., and South Moulton, D-Mass. -- is to visit Taiwan from Thursday to Saturday during which they are expected to meet with senior Taiwan leaders and members of the local civil society to discuss deepening relations in regional security, trade and investment, the committee said in a statement.

Advertisement

Taiwan's foreign ministry said in its own statement that the delegation will also be treated to a banquet from Foreign Minister Wu Zhaoxie where they will "exchange views on important issues."

China has yet to comment on the visit, but has previously denounced such visits to the island which it views as a rogue province and has vowed to use force if necessary to bring it back under its sovereignty.

When then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., visited in August of 2022, China held mass military drills in response.

The delegation's visit coincided with the United States' approval of a $75 million arms sale with Taiwan. The sale involves a Taiwan Advanced Tactical Data Link System Upgrade Planning and related equipment

In a statement, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the sale "serves U.S. national, economic and security interests" while improving Taiwan's "ability to meet current and future threats by enhancing communications and network security and providing infrastructure to allow the secure flow of tactical information."

"This marks the 13th deal announced by the Biden administration, showcasing its steadfast commitment to our defense needs & deterrence capabilities," Taipei's foreign ministry said on X.

Read More

Latest Headlines

British defense official confirms second Trident test launch failure since 2016
World News // 8 hours ago
British defense official confirms second Trident test launch failure since 2016
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps on Wednesday confirmed that he and other leaders were aboard a Trident submarine when the test launch of a Trident II 5 nuclear missile failed January 30 off the coast of Florida.
Assange extradition: U.S. argues WikiLeaks documents endangered subjects
World News // 10 hours ago
Assange extradition: U.S. argues WikiLeaks documents endangered subjects
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A British court will decide the fate of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after closing arguments were made in his two-day extradition trial Thursday.
U.S. defends Israeli security at ICJ hearing on occupation of Palestinian lands
World News // 12 hours ago
U.S. defends Israeli security at ICJ hearing on occupation of Palestinian lands
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- In a Wednesday presentation at The Hague the United States Wednesday defended Israel's security needs as the International Court of Justice considers an advisory opinion on Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories.
Tripadvisor names world's best beaches for 2024
World News // 13 hours ago
Tripadvisor names world's best beaches for 2024
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Travel guide Tripadvisor is listing the best beaches of 2024 -- with many overseas in places like Portugal, Italy and Spain.
Britain sanctions leaders of Russian penal colony where Alexei Navalny died
World News // 14 hours ago
Britain sanctions leaders of Russian penal colony where Alexei Navalny died
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Britain on Wednesday sanctioned the commander and five senior officials of the Arctic Circle penal colony where the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny died.
Australian writer Yang Hengjun too ill to appeal China death sentence, says family
World News // 15 hours ago
Australian writer Yang Hengjun too ill to appeal China death sentence, says family
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An Australian writer on death row in China will not appeal his suspended death sentence for spying as he has no faith in the country's judicial system and is too unwell to fight on, his family said Wednesday.
Pakistan parties reach deal on coalition government
World News // 16 hours ago
Pakistan parties reach deal on coalition government
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Two of Pakistan's largest political parties said they had concluded a final deal to form a coalition government focused on pulling the country back from the economic brink after an election produced a hung parliament.
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
World News // 23 hours ago
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Houthi rebels have attacked at least two more U.S.-owned commercial shipping vessels near Yemen, resulting in both sustaining minor damage and heightening already high tensions in the Middle East.
Authorities search for Florida woman reported missing in Spain
World News // 1 day ago
Authorities search for Florida woman reported missing in Spain
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A Florida woman has been reported as missing in Madrid, Spain amid suspicious circumstances and an ongoing divorce.
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution for Gaza cease-fire; presents its own draft
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution for Gaza cease-fire; presents its own draft
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday vetoed a resolution in the United Nations Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza, facing a near unified front for a pause in fighting.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
Rudy Giuliani appeals $148 million Georgia defamation verdict
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
HIV/AIDs warrior Hydeia Broadbent passed on while asleep Tuesday
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Judge threatens Peter Navarro with contempt for not turning over presidential records
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Alabama's Supreme Court rules frozen embryos are children
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Houthi rebels attack U.S. ships near Yemen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement